Bayut names new KSA CEO to lead expansion

The UAE’s largest online property portal Bayut.com brings on Bay Area entrepreneur and technology leader Haroon Rashid as Bayut’s chief executive officer in Saudi Arabia, to lead the company’s expansion into the Kingdom.

Earlier this May, Bayut announced its expansion into the Saudi market after it acquired Lamudi Middle East and its operations in key markets across the MENA region, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE. The acquisition is seen as an ideal platform for Bayut to expand its footprint in the region with the most locally tuned solutions to market needs. Bayut followed up the acquisition with the official launch of the Bayut.sa domain, along with ambitious plans for an eventual GCC-wide expansion.

Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut, said: “We are excited to have Haroon onboard to lead our expansion and development in the Saudi Arabian market.”

Rashid said: “I am very excited to join Bayut and lead its entry into the Kingdom as chief executive officer. Bayut has made impressive strides to revolutionize property search in the UAE, and I look forward to replicating that success in Saudi Arabia. The real estate space in the Kingdom is ripe for innovation. We’re excited to leverage our world-class technology and leading expertise in the region to make a tangible difference to the user experience.”