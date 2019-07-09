You are here

  • Home
  • Mobily appoints Khaled Abanami as CFO
﻿

Mobily appoints Khaled Abanami as CFO

Mobily Chief Financial Officer Khaled Abanami.
Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

Mobily appoints Khaled Abanami as CFO

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) has announced the appointment of Khaled Abanami as chief financial officer (CFO), succeeding Kais Ben Hamida.

“Mobily seeks to attract highly qualified Saudis to bolster its position and leadership in the ICT sector. This appointment underscores the company’s keenness to strive to empower national talent to lead the company’s key roles,” said Mobily Chief Executive Salman Albadran.

He said that Abanami enjoys vast experience in leading finance functions with extensive knowledge in the telecom sector, financial restructuring, finance, cost reduction, IFRS implementation and digital transformation. Albadran said he is confident that Abanami will be a strong asset to Mobily, helping lead the company towards its next phase of growth and value creation. 

Abanami has over 22 years of professional and academic experience. He was appointed as a finance lecturer at the College of Business Administration in King Saud University in 1996. Later, he moved to build his experience in the telecom sector at STC, where he held a number of senior positions at the group level and at its Viva Kuwait subsidiary. At Viva, Abanami led the finance, logistics, facility management, procurement and contracts teams during the company’s establishment phase. In 2013, he became the CFO and acting vice president of shared services at Saudi Railway Company. Previously, he was the financial controller at the National Water Company, where he managed the consolidation, budgeting and planning of the company.

Abanami was an honor student at King Saud University — College of Business Administration and holds an MBA from Sam Walton College of Business University of Arkansas.

Dussur, Aramco and HHI sign joint venture

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

Dussur, Aramco and HHI sign joint venture

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

The Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur), Saudi Aramco, and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed a joint venture agreement to manufacture 2-stroke and 4-stroke marine and electric power plant (EPP) engines, as well as marine pumps. The manufacturing facility will be located in Ras Al-Khair in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. 

The venture, which will establish the first marine engine manufacturing facility in the MENA region, will produce marine engines and pumps that power vessels, auxiliary equipment, generators and propulsion systems. The engines manufactured will also be used in commercial vessels propulsion, electrical power generation, cargo oil pumps and off-shore rig pumps. The manufacturing facility will benefit from the Kingdom’s strategic geographic location at the crossroads of important international trade routes between three continents and represents another step in cementing the Kingdom’s position as a unique regional logistical hub for global seaborne trade.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Raed Al-Rayes, Dussur’s chief executive; Amin Al-Nasser, president and chief executive of Saudi Aramco; Mohammed Al-Assaf, new business development vice president of Saudi Aramco; and KI Dong Lee, senior executive vice president at HHI.

Dr. Al-Rayes said: “This partnership marks our commitment to enable private sector growth in the Kingdom by unlocking investments and attracting foreign direct investments. We are extremely excited to announce this joint venture with two highly respected organizations and look forward to further collaboration with our partners and shareholders to ensure we continue to support our national priority sectors in line with Vision 2030.”

He added: “The venture is expected to create over 720 jobs and will encourage the transfer of knowledge and industry know-how to Saudi Arabia. Facilitating such ventures reflects our mandate at Dussur where we strive to support the diversification of the local economy by creating sustainable industrial supply chains that will serve the current and regional local demand for years to come.” 

Under the joint venture agreement, Saudi Aramco is set to own 55 percent of its shares, while Dussur will own 15 percent and HHI is to own 30 percent. As the first of its kind in the Kingdom, the joint venture is expected to become the industry’s leading supplier of choice for local and regional maritime businesses.

Latest updates

Grief-struck families of Sudan’s revolution seek justice
0
US, China negotiators resume trade war talks
0
Saudi Arabia’s Third Ithra Art Prize open for submissions
0
Contest launched to support Saudi cinema
0
Federer eyes 100th Wimbledon win and Nadal showdown
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.