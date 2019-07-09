Mobily appoints Khaled Abanami as CFO

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) has announced the appointment of Khaled Abanami as chief financial officer (CFO), succeeding Kais Ben Hamida.

“Mobily seeks to attract highly qualified Saudis to bolster its position and leadership in the ICT sector. This appointment underscores the company’s keenness to strive to empower national talent to lead the company’s key roles,” said Mobily Chief Executive Salman Albadran.

He said that Abanami enjoys vast experience in leading finance functions with extensive knowledge in the telecom sector, financial restructuring, finance, cost reduction, IFRS implementation and digital transformation. Albadran said he is confident that Abanami will be a strong asset to Mobily, helping lead the company towards its next phase of growth and value creation.

Abanami has over 22 years of professional and academic experience. He was appointed as a finance lecturer at the College of Business Administration in King Saud University in 1996. Later, he moved to build his experience in the telecom sector at STC, where he held a number of senior positions at the group level and at its Viva Kuwait subsidiary. At Viva, Abanami led the finance, logistics, facility management, procurement and contracts teams during the company’s establishment phase. In 2013, he became the CFO and acting vice president of shared services at Saudi Railway Company. Previously, he was the financial controller at the National Water Company, where he managed the consolidation, budgeting and planning of the company.

Abanami was an honor student at King Saud University — College of Business Administration and holds an MBA from Sam Walton College of Business University of Arkansas.