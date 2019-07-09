Dubai Cares kicks off its Summer Literacy Camp

Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives, is hosting another edition of its Summer Literacy Camp between July 7 and Aug. 8.

The five-days-a-week summer camp is taking place at Uptown School in Mirdif, in partnership with Rawafed Development and Learning Center in Dubai, and is giving 200 children aged six to 12 an opportunity to enjoy recreational activities, learn new skills and have fun with their peers.

The initiative was officially kicked off by Dr. Tariq Al-Gurg, chief executive at Dubai Cares, and Ahmed Mohammed Julfar, director-general of the Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA), with the participation of volunteers who will contribute in various capacities throughout the initiative.

The Summer Literacy Camp follows the learning through play methodology. It focuses on improving the children’s literacy skills in English and Arabic, and teaching concepts of math in an interactive and engaging way.

Dr. Al-Gurg said: “Capitalizing on last year’s successful summer camp, we are proud to launch our new edition for an extended period of five weeks. Academic performance can be greatly impacted by the environment outside school and many low-income families cannot afford to keep their children engaged during this time of the year, which can have consequences on their behavior and social outlook. This is why we feel strongly about helping children within our community who require support in literacy and numeracy.”

CDA director-general Julfar said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Dubai Cares and provide volunteers from the Dubai Community Volunteer Program to contribute to the successful organization of this camp and to give children the greatest possible benefit through individual care according to their levels and needs.”

Shadia Al-Jaberi, director, Rawafed Development & Learning Center, said: “We are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the lives of these children who would have otherwise missed their window of learning opportunities. Rawafed’s aim is to wipe out illiteracy in the Arab world and it is with great honor that we got to partner up with Dubai cares to provide these services to those in need in our community.”