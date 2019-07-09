You are here

Dubai Cares kicks off its Summer Literacy Camp

The Summer Literacy Camp follows the learning through play methodology.
Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
Dubai Cares kicks off its Summer Literacy Camp

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives, is hosting another edition of its Summer Literacy Camp between July 7 and Aug. 8.

The five-days-a-week summer camp is taking place at Uptown School in Mirdif, in partnership with Rawafed Development and Learning Center in Dubai, and is giving 200 children aged six to 12 an opportunity to enjoy recreational activities, learn new skills and have fun with their peers.

The initiative was officially kicked off by Dr. Tariq Al-Gurg, chief executive at Dubai Cares, and Ahmed Mohammed Julfar, director-general of the Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA), with the participation of volunteers who will contribute in various capacities throughout the initiative. 

The Summer Literacy Camp follows the learning through play methodology. It focuses on improving the children’s literacy skills in English and Arabic, and teaching concepts of math in an interactive and engaging way. 

Dr. Al-Gurg said: “Capitalizing on last year’s successful summer camp, we are proud to launch our new edition for an extended period of five weeks. Academic performance can be greatly impacted by the environment outside school and many low-income families cannot afford to keep their children engaged during this time of the year, which can have consequences on their behavior and social outlook. This is why we feel strongly about helping children within our community who require support in literacy and numeracy.”

CDA director-general Julfar said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Dubai Cares and provide volunteers from the Dubai Community Volunteer Program to contribute to the successful organization of this camp and to give children the greatest possible benefit through individual care according to their levels and needs.”

Shadia Al-Jaberi, director, Rawafed Development & Learning Center, said: “We are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the lives of these children who would have otherwise missed their window of learning opportunities. Rawafed’s aim is to wipe out illiteracy in the Arab world and it is with great honor that we got to partner up with Dubai cares to provide these services to those in need in our community.” 

Dussur, Aramco and HHI sign joint venture

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
Dussur, Aramco and HHI sign joint venture

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
The Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur), Saudi Aramco, and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed a joint venture agreement to manufacture 2-stroke and 4-stroke marine and electric power plant (EPP) engines, as well as marine pumps. The manufacturing facility will be located in Ras Al-Khair in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. 

The venture, which will establish the first marine engine manufacturing facility in the MENA region, will produce marine engines and pumps that power vessels, auxiliary equipment, generators and propulsion systems. The engines manufactured will also be used in commercial vessels propulsion, electrical power generation, cargo oil pumps and off-shore rig pumps. The manufacturing facility will benefit from the Kingdom’s strategic geographic location at the crossroads of important international trade routes between three continents and represents another step in cementing the Kingdom’s position as a unique regional logistical hub for global seaborne trade.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Raed Al-Rayes, Dussur’s chief executive; Amin Al-Nasser, president and chief executive of Saudi Aramco; Mohammed Al-Assaf, new business development vice president of Saudi Aramco; and KI Dong Lee, senior executive vice president at HHI.

Dr. Al-Rayes said: “This partnership marks our commitment to enable private sector growth in the Kingdom by unlocking investments and attracting foreign direct investments. We are extremely excited to announce this joint venture with two highly respected organizations and look forward to further collaboration with our partners and shareholders to ensure we continue to support our national priority sectors in line with Vision 2030.”

He added: “The venture is expected to create over 720 jobs and will encourage the transfer of knowledge and industry know-how to Saudi Arabia. Facilitating such ventures reflects our mandate at Dussur where we strive to support the diversification of the local economy by creating sustainable industrial supply chains that will serve the current and regional local demand for years to come.” 

Under the joint venture agreement, Saudi Aramco is set to own 55 percent of its shares, while Dussur will own 15 percent and HHI is to own 30 percent. As the first of its kind in the Kingdom, the joint venture is expected to become the industry’s leading supplier of choice for local and regional maritime businesses.

