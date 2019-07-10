You are here

  • Home
  • Contest launched to support Saudi cinema
﻿

Contest launched to support Saudi cinema

The initiative aims to produce two new Saudi feature films in 2019. (Supplied photo)
Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

Contest launched to support Saudi cinema

  • The initiative aims to produce two new Saudi feature films in 2019, to be premiered at the first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in March 2020
Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Tamheed Fund, a one-time competition introduced by the Red Sea Film Foundation, will support two Saudi feature films at the production stage with up to $500,000 each.

The initiative aims to produce two new Saudi feature films in 2019, to be premiered at the first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in March 2020. The festival’s website lists a number of eligibility conditions, including that the writer and director must be Saudi nationals, the script must be ready for production and the film’s theme should be Saudi-related. 

The script should be innovative, focused on an authentic local story and written for a feature film that exceeds 60 minutes. Finally, the film should have a producer from the Kingdom or from a Saudi-based production company.

The deadline for receiving applications is 6 p.m. on July 31.

A selection committee will evaluate all submitted projects, with two scripts allocated funding. The winners will be announced on Sunday, Aug. 25.

When a script is selected, the producer will be obliged to complete the entire film before March 1, 2020. AN Jeddah

 

Topics: Red Sea Film Foundation Tamheed Fund Red Sea International Film Festival

Related

Special 0 photos
Art & Culture
Saudi film industry heralds new dawn with opening of first arthouse cinema
0
Saudi Arabia
A magical first year at the movies as Saudi cinemas herald big screen revival

Financial literacy is key to women’s liberty, Princess Reema bint Bandar says

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

Financial literacy is key to women’s liberty, Princess Reema bint Bandar says

  •  “My goal is to educate women on financial literacy,” the Saudi diplomat said
  • “I truly believe that liberty for a woman comes from the ability to make the financial decisions for her life”
Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Financial literacy and self-sufficiency can empower women in many ways, Saudi Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar said in a video campaign by the Rockefeller Foundation.

“Today more and more women are entering the workplace, but they still don’t have the education to make the correct financial decisions for themselves,” she explained.

The princess was appearing in video released on Tuesday, as part of the Rockefeller’s “Solvable” campaign, involving experts and leaders from all around the world talk about a specific issue they are passionate about, and what they are doing to solve it.

She said that during her time in retail, many of her female employees would approach her about their financial issues, prompting her to realize that something had to be done “to give women access to the right tools and training” to overcome these problems.

 “My goal is to educate women on financial literacy,” the Saudi diplomat said, talking about Alf Khair, a social enterprise she founded in 2013 to “educate, train, and develop the skills” of Saudis.

At the organization, they teach women how to be self-sufficient through workshops and seminars.

“I truly believe that liberty for a woman comes from the ability to make the financial decisions for her life,” she said.

Princess Reema is the Kingdom’s first female ambassador, and had been the vice president of women’s affairs at the General Sports Authority before her appointment. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

Watch the video here:

Topics: Princess Reema bint Bandar women empowerment

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US
0
Saudi Arabia
Princess Reema sworn in as new Saudi envoy to US

Latest updates

DNA test confirms identity of 1st Filipino suicide attacker
0
Iran welcomes French efforts to save nuclear deal
0
UN: Climate change undercutting work to end poverty, hunger
0
Scores of Houthi militants killed in clashes
0
British inventor Dyson buys Singapore’s ‘priciest penthouse’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.