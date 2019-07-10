Contest launched to support Saudi cinema

JEDDAH: The Tamheed Fund, a one-time competition introduced by the Red Sea Film Foundation, will support two Saudi feature films at the production stage with up to $500,000 each.

The initiative aims to produce two new Saudi feature films in 2019, to be premiered at the first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in March 2020. The festival’s website lists a number of eligibility conditions, including that the writer and director must be Saudi nationals, the script must be ready for production and the film’s theme should be Saudi-related.

The script should be innovative, focused on an authentic local story and written for a feature film that exceeds 60 minutes. Finally, the film should have a producer from the Kingdom or from a Saudi-based production company.

The deadline for receiving applications is 6 p.m. on July 31.

A selection committee will evaluate all submitted projects, with two scripts allocated funding. The winners will be announced on Sunday, Aug. 25.

When a script is selected, the producer will be obliged to complete the entire film before March 1, 2020. AN Jeddah