Saudi Arabia’s Third Ithra Art Prize open for submissions

King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran, eastern Saudi Arabia. (SPA file photo)
Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
  • Deadline for submission of artwork proposals is Oct. 3, 2019
JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) and Art Dubai on Tuesday announced the open call for the third Ithra Art Prize. 

The initiative was launched in 2017 to support and raise the profile of emerging Saudi and Saudi-based artists on an international platform. It will accept artwork proposals for its third edition until Oct. 3, 2019. 

Following a complete review and deliberation by a prestigious jury, the winning artist will be announced in late 2019 and will receive up to $100,000 to create a new commission.

The selected art piece will debut at Art Dubai 2020 (March 25-28 next year), before joining previous winners as part of Ithra’s growing permanent art collection in the Saudi city of Dhahran. The jury will be announced next month. 

Based in Dhahran, Ithra is a creative and interactive public space for workshops, performances, events, exhibitions and experiences. 

It champions diversity, celebrates creativity and encourages collaboration with the aim of energizing Saudi Arabia’s knowledge-based economy.

 

Financial literacy is key to women’s liberty, Princess Reema bint Bandar says

  •  “My goal is to educate women on financial literacy,” the Saudi diplomat said
  • “I truly believe that liberty for a woman comes from the ability to make the financial decisions for her life”
DUBAI: Financial literacy and self-sufficiency can empower women in many ways, Saudi Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar said in a video campaign by the Rockefeller Foundation.

“Today more and more women are entering the workplace, but they still don’t have the education to make the correct financial decisions for themselves,” she explained.

The princess was appearing in video released on Tuesday, as part of the Rockefeller’s “Solvable” campaign, involving experts and leaders from all around the world talk about a specific issue they are passionate about, and what they are doing to solve it.

She said that during her time in retail, many of her female employees would approach her about their financial issues, prompting her to realize that something had to be done “to give women access to the right tools and training” to overcome these problems.

 “My goal is to educate women on financial literacy,” the Saudi diplomat said, talking about Alf Khair, a social enterprise she founded in 2013 to “educate, train, and develop the skills” of Saudis.

At the organization, they teach women how to be self-sufficient through workshops and seminars.

“I truly believe that liberty for a woman comes from the ability to make the financial decisions for her life,” she said.

Princess Reema is the Kingdom’s first female ambassador, and had been the vice president of women’s affairs at the General Sports Authority before her appointment. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

Watch the video here:

