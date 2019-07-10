You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan: Turkey may face problems if central bank not overhauled
﻿

Erdogan: Turkey may face problems if central bank not overhauled

A presidential decree replaced the former head of the central bank by his deputy. (AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

Erdogan: Turkey may face problems if central bank not overhauled

  • “The central bank is the most important element in the economy’s financial pillar,” Erdogan said
  • “If we do not revise it completely, if we don’t put it on solid foundations, we may face living with serious problems”
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could face serious problems if its central bank is not completely overhauled after the dismissal of governor Murat Cetinkaya, the Haberturk news website reported on Wednesday.
A presidential decree on Saturday showed Cetinkaya, whose four-year term was due to run until 2020, had been replaced by his deputy Murat Uysal, reigniting concerns about political interference in monetary policy.
Erdogan told reporters on his airplane returning from a trip to Bosnia that Cetinkaya had made decisions for which a high price was paid and he had not inspired confidence or communicated well with the market, Haberturk said.
“The central bank is the most important element in the economy’s financial pillar,” Erdogan said. “If we do not revise it completely, if we don’t put it on solid foundations, we may face living with serious problems.”
“Most importantly, he did not inspire confidence in markets. His communication with markets was not good,” he added.
Erdogan, a frequent critic of high interest rates, has often called for lower rates to kickstart the now recession-hit economy. The lira, which weakened after Saturday’s move, was unchanged at 5.73 against the dollar after Erdogan’s latest comments.

Topics: Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

0
Middle-East
Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish militants: ministry
0
Middle-East
Turkey orders arrest of 176 military personnel over suspected Gulen links

US, China negotiators resume trade war talks

Updated 10 July 2019
AFP
0

US, China negotiators resume trade war talks

  • Talks had broken down in May over US accusations that Beijing had reneged on its commitments
  • Washington and Beijing have hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade
Updated 10 July 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Top US and Chinese negotiators held phone talks on Tuesday as the world’s top two economies seek to resolve their trade war, more than a week after they declared a truce.
Talks had broken down in May over US accusations that Beijing had reneged on its commitments, and the dispute escalated with the two sides exchanging steep increases in punitive tariffs.
But US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to revive negotiations when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on June 29.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan on Tuesday.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters the talks “went constructively” but it was “too soon for details.”
In an interview with the Fox Business Network, Kudlow described the discussions as “preliminary” and said meetings will “probably” be arranged, but did not give more details.
Kudlow noted that Trump has agreed to hold off on imposing new tariffs and will allow certain US products to be sold to Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
“Having said that, we have a very strong — I want to underscore this — a very strong expectation that China will really shortly, maybe immediately, begin to purchase US agricultural products,” he told the US broadcaster.
The Chinese commerce ministry said in a brief statement that the two sides exchanged “opinions on implementing the consensus reached between the two countries’ heads of state in Osaka.”
Washington and Beijing have hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade and those duties remain in place.
After his meeting with Xi in Osaka, Trump said he would refrain from imposing tariffs on more Chinese products. He had previously threatened to put punitive duties on an additional $300 billion in Chinese exports.
He also triggered a backlash in the US Congress by agreeing to soften some US export restrictions on components to Huawei, though Trump stipulated that officials would take care to avoid creating new risks to US national security.
The United States had imposed tough sanctions on the company, whose equipment US officials fear could be used as Trojan horses for China’s intelligence services.
The cease-fire comes as the US presidential campaign has started ahead of the November 2020 election.
Asked about speculation that Beijing may be waiting to see how the race plays out, Kudlow said it “would be a very big mistake on their part.”
“I think that kind of thinking would probably do great damage to these trade talks,” he said.
But he suggested that the US was in no hurry to finalize a deal.
“Speed is not an issue, quality is the issue,” Kudlow said. “And so I make no forecast on that and reiterate this view. There’s no timetable, none of that stuff.”

Topics: US China

Related

0
World
Three Gorges Dam is safe, say China officials, dismissing online rumors
0
World
World cannot shut China out, vice president says, in jab at US

Latest updates

Erdogan: Turkey may face problems if central bank not overhauled
0
Iraqi faces verdict in Germany’s ‘Susanna’ rape-murder trial
0
Grief-struck families of Sudan’s revolution seek justice
0
US, China negotiators resume trade war talks
0
Saudi Arabia’s Third Ithra Art Prize open for submissions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.