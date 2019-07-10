You are here

British inventor Dyson buys Singapore's 'priciest penthouse'

The penthouse is on the top three floors of Wallich Residence in Singapore’s business district. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 July 2019
AFP
British inventor Dyson buys Singapore’s ‘priciest penthouse’

  • The penthouse is located in the tallest building in Singapore
  • Company spokesman said the purchase coincides with Dyson’s desire to focus more on the Asian market
Updated 10 July 2019
AFP
SINGAPORE: British billionaire inventor James Dyson has paid a reported $54 million for Singapore’s biggest, most expensive penthouse: a three-floor residence with a rooftop terrace, private pool, and jacuzzi.
His electric appliance company, known for its bagless vacuum cleaners, hand dryers and fans, announced this year it was shifting its global headquarters from England to the city-state to be closer to Asian markets.
The company also plans to produce electric cars there, as part of its expansion east after Britain’s decision in 2016 to leave the EU.
The Brexit-backing tycoon purchased the 1,960 square meter “super penthouse” for almost $54 million, Singapore’s Business Times newspaper reported, without citing a source.
A land title document seen by AFP lists Dyson and his wife Deirdre as joint tenants of the 99-year leasehold property, with the sale registered on June 20.
The company confirmed Dyson, 72, had bought a property in the city.
The luxury home at Wallich Residence sits on the top three floors of a 64-story, 290-meter high tower — the tallest in Singapore — which is in the business district and has panoramic views over the area.
It has five bedrooms, each with their own en-suite bathroom, a private garden and a viewing deck on the 62nd floor, according to a sales brochure for the property.
It also has a private lift.
The purchase is the most expensive for a condo in the city-state — where property is among the world’s costliest — beating the nearly $44 million paid by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin for a penthouse in 2017, according to the newspaper.
But it is below a price tag of over $73 million originally sought for the Wallich property.
A Dyson spokesman declined to give details of the purchase but told AFP: “Given the decision to locate the headquarters in Singapore and the growing focus of the company’s business in the region, of course James Dyson has bought a property there.”

British boy wrongly accused of supporting Daesh leader awarded thousands in compensation

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
British boy wrongly accused of supporting Daesh leader awarded thousands in compensation

  • The boy was accused when he was just 8
  • He wore a T-shirt with the “I want to be like Abu Bakr Al-Siddique” slogan
Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: A British school boy has been paid thousands in compensation after his teachers wrongly accused him of wearing a T-shirt which they claimed supported Daesh, national newspaper The Daily Mail reported.

The unnamed 11-year-old was eight when he was confronted by concerned teachers who accused him of wearing a T-shirt supporting the world’s most wanted man, Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

The T-shirt actually carried a slogan that said: “I want to be like Abu Bakr Al-Siddique,” -  a well-known Islamic figure and the prophet’s father-in-law.

The boy was questioned at the time by social services, who also told his mother the school had ‘recorded a caution’ against the child, and had spoken to him about ‘deradicalization.’

On Wednesday the boy was awarded nearly $4,400 in compensation from the London Borough of Tower Hamlets council.

His parents said the incident affected his confidence and made him more reluctant to speak in class.

