You are here

  • Home
  • Iran enriching uranium to 4.5% purity, UN nuclear watchdog tells member states
﻿

Iran enriching uranium to 4.5% purity, UN nuclear watchdog tells member states

Tehran has been pushing the European signatories to the accord to protect Iran from US sanctions. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iran enriching uranium to 4.5% purity, UN nuclear watchdog tells member states

  • Iran threatened to increase their uranium enrichment up to 20%
  • They also asked the European signatories of the nuclear deal to protect them from US sanctions
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

VIENNA: Iran is enriching uranium to 4.5% fissile purity, above the 3.67% limit set by its deal with major powers, the UN nuclear watchdog policing the deal told member states in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, diplomats familiar with the figures said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency had previously only said Iran was over the 3.67% limit. It also said on Wednesday that Iran’s stock of enriched uranium was now 213.5 kg, over the deal’s 202.8 kg limit, and more than the 205 kg verified on July 1.
Both figures were verified on Tuesday, the three diplomats said. 

Earlier, Iran welcomed France’s efforts to save the 2015 nuclear deal, as French President Emmanuel Macron’s top diplomatic adviser visited Tehran for talks to help ease the crisis.
Iran threatened on Monday to restart deactivated centrifuges and ramp up enrichment of uranium to 20% purity in a move away from the nuclear accord.
Tehran has been pushing the European signatories to the accord to protect Iran from US sanctions, which Washington re-imposed after leaving the pact last year.
Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi “welcomed France’s role in reducing tension and implementing the accord.”
“The French are part of efforts ... to keep the nuclear deal alive,” Mousavi was quoted as saying during the visit by Emmanuel Bonne, Macron’s top diplomatic adviser.

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal France Iran tensions

Related

0
Middle-East
US wants military coalition to safeguard waters off Iran, Yemen
0
Middle-East
France’s top envoy to hold key talks with Iran

Qatar says warplanes collide on training mission

Updated 51 min 15 sec ago
AP
0

Qatar says warplanes collide on training mission

  • Authorities said the pilots were ejected out of the aircraft
  • Qatar hosts a US air base
Updated 51 min 15 sec ago
AP
0

DUBAI: Qatar’s Defense Ministry said two warplanes have collided on a training mission.
The ministry did not identify the types of aircraft involved in Wednesday's collision.
It says the pilots were safe after ejecting, without elaborating.
Qatar is home to the massive Al-Udeid Air Base, which hosts US Central Command's forward headquarters. US Air Force officials did not respond to requests for a comment.

Topics: Qatar collision

Related

0
Middle-East
President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar hold talks at White House
0
Media
Dubai’s DIFC court orders Qatar’s beIN Sports to pay Saudi-based Selevision $8 million

Latest updates

Iran enriching uranium to 4.5% purity, UN nuclear watchdog tells member states
0
Qatar says warplanes collide on training mission
0
Lady Gaga to launch beauty line on Amazon
0
Media watchdog slams Pakistan curbs on TV broadcasters
0
Egypt headline inflation sees surprise dive to 9.4% in June
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.