France says Javelin missiles found in Libya were unusable

France says Javelin missiles found in Libya were French. (File/AFP)
Reuters
  • French military says the Javelin missiles found in Libya were not intended for resale
  • The purpose of the missiles was for a French operation
Reuters
PARIS: The French military said on Wednesday several Javelin missiles found in a rebel base in Libya were purchased by the French government from the United States but were never intended for sale or transfer to any party to the Libya conflict.
In a statement sent to reporters, the Army Ministry said the missiles were intended for the “self-protection of a French military unit deployed to carry out counter-terrorism operations.”
“Damaged and unusable, the armaments were being temporarily stocked at a depot ahead of their destruction,” the ministry said.
The New York Times reported earlier that the cache of four Javelin anti-tank missiles were recovered last month by Libyan government forces during a raid on a rebel camp in the town of Gheryan, in the mountains south of Tripoli.

DNA test confirms identity of 1st Filipino suicide attacker

AP
DNA test confirms identity of 1st Filipino suicide attacker

  • The attack killed seven, including the attackers, and injured 22
  • The attacker was identified by his family before the tests
AP
MANILA, Philippines: Officials say a DNA test has confirmed the identity of the first known Filipino suicide bomber.
Two attackers carrying explosives killed three soldiers, two villagers and themselves and wounded 22 others in a June 28 attack on an army camp in southern Sulu province.
The Philippine police and military said Wednesday that tissues taken from the remains of one of the attackers identified by his family as Norman Lasuca matched those of his mother, Vilman Lasuca. The second attacker remains unidentified.
The officials say Lasuca is linked to the Abu Sayyaf extremist group and is the first known home-grown suicide bomber, a development that has alarmed authorities.

