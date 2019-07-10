Turkey slams EU for backing Cyprus in drilling dispute

You are here

The first Turkish ship, Fatih, started drilling off the coast of Cyprus last month.
ANKARA: Turkey is rejecting European Union condemnation of its efforts to drill for gas in waters off the coast of Cyprus and says the bloc cannot be considered an impartial mediator for the divided island.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Turkey will press ahead with efforts to safeguard Turkish Cypriots’ rights until they are included in the island’s decision-making mechanisms, including concerning the sharing of the island’s resources.
Cyprus says Turkey is encroaching in waters where the east Mediterranean island nation has exclusive economic rights, and the European Union has threatened sanctions.
The Turkish Fatih ship started drilling last month 42 miles off Cyprus’ west coast. A second vessel, Yavuz, has now sailed to an area off the Karpas peninsula on Cyprus’ east coast.

Iran welcomes French efforts to save nuclear deal

DUBAI: Iran welcomes France’s efforts to save the 2015 nuclear deal, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday as French President Emmanuel Macron’s top diplomatic adviser visited Tehran for talks to help ease the crisis.
Iran threatened on Monday to restart deactivated centrifuges and ramp up enrichment of uranium to 20% purity in a move away from the nuclear accord.
Tehran has been pushing the European signatories to the accord to protect Iran from US sanctions, which Washington re-imposed after leaving the pact last year.
Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi “welcomed France’s role in reducing tension and implementing the accord.”
“The French are part of efforts ... to keep the nuclear deal alive,” Mousavi was quoted as saying during the visit by Emmanuel Bonne, Macron’s top diplomatic adviser.

