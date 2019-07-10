You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt headline inflation sees surprise dive to 9.4% in June
﻿

Egypt headline inflation sees surprise dive to 9.4% in June

Vegetable prices increased by 17.6% year-on-year in June. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters
0

Egypt headline inflation sees surprise dive to 9.4% in June

  • Analysts said the deceleration is affected in part by lower vegetable prices
  • Fuel prices increased by 16-30% as part of IMF-backed economic reform
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell sharply to 9.4% in June from 14.1% in May, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday, a significantly bigger drop than analysts had expected.
Analysts said the deceleration was partly due to last year’s high base effect and lower vegetable prices, which are often a key contributor to high inflation.
“That’s a bigger than expected drop,” said Allen Sandeep, head of research at Naeem Brokerage. “Good news for the markets, as this could raise hopes for a rate cut tomorrow.”
The Central Bank of Egypt’s monetary policy committee will meet on Thursday. It held rates steady at its last two meetings, in May and March, after a surprise cut in February.
Of 15 contributors to a Reuters poll, Naeem was the only one to predict a cut on Thursday.
Urban inflation fell month-on-month in June by 0.8% after rising by 1.1% in May, the statistics showed.
“It’s due, in part, to last year’s high rates and also to some falling vegetable prices,” said Angus Blair, chairman of business and economic forecasting think-tank Signet.
Vegetable prices rose 17.6% year-on-year in June, but fell 10% compared to May, CAPMAS said.
Egypt raised fuel prices last week by between 16% and 30% as part of an IMF-backed economic reform program that saw inflation rise to a high of 33% in 2017.
While economists had predicted a softer deceleration in inflation in June, most continued to predict the bank would hold rates until the fuel price hikes’ impact is tested.

Topics: Egypt Inflation

Related

0
Business & Economy
Egypt's central bank seen holding key interest rates

Erdogan: Turkey may face problems if central bank not overhauled

Updated 10 July 2019
Reuters
0

Erdogan: Turkey may face problems if central bank not overhauled

  • “The central bank is the most important element in the economy’s financial pillar,” Erdogan said
  • “If we do not revise it completely, if we don’t put it on solid foundations, we may face living with serious problems”
Updated 10 July 2019
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could face serious problems if its central bank is not completely overhauled after the dismissal of governor Murat Cetinkaya, the Haberturk news website reported on Wednesday.
A presidential decree on Saturday showed Cetinkaya, whose four-year term was due to run until 2020, had been replaced by his deputy Murat Uysal, reigniting concerns about political interference in monetary policy.
Erdogan told reporters on his airplane returning from a trip to Bosnia that Cetinkaya had made decisions for which a high price was paid and he had not inspired confidence or communicated well with the market, Haberturk said.
“The central bank is the most important element in the economy’s financial pillar,” Erdogan said. “If we do not revise it completely, if we don’t put it on solid foundations, we may face living with serious problems.”
“Most importantly, he did not inspire confidence in markets. His communication with markets was not good,” he added.
Erdogan, a frequent critic of high interest rates, has often called for lower rates to kickstart the now recession-hit economy. The lira, which weakened after Saturday’s move, was unchanged at 5.73 against the dollar after Erdogan’s latest comments.

Topics: Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

0
Middle-East
Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish militants: ministry
0
Middle-East
Turkey orders arrest of 176 military personnel over suspected Gulen links

Latest updates

Egypt headline inflation sees surprise dive to 9.4% in June
0
Turkey slams EU for backing Cyprus in drilling dispute
0
France says Javelin missiles found in Libya were unusable
0
DNA test confirms identity of 1st Filipino suicide attacker
0
Iran welcomes French efforts to save nuclear deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.