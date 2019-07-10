Media watchdog slams Pakistan curbs on TV broadcasters

You are here

ISLAMABAD: A global media watchdog has slammed Pakistani authorities over the removal of three television channels from the country’s airwaves, saying the move was “indicative of disturbing dictatorial tendencies” as pressure mounts on journalists in the South Asian nation.
The statement from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) comes days after AbbTakk TV, 24 News, and Capital TV all had their broadcasts cut, after screening a press conference with opposition leader Maryam Nawaz.
Pakistani authorities say the channels were unavailable due to “technical issues,” but RSF described the outage as an act of “brazen censorship.”
“Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled to learn that three Pakistani TV news channels have been suspended from cable networks at the behest of the authorities in reprisal for broadcasting an opposition leader’s news conference,” the watchdog said late Tuesday.
It went on to pin the removal of the channels on the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, saying “the all-powerful broadcast media regulator” takes its lead from the country’s “military establishment.”
A senior official with knowledge of the case confirmed the move against the channels, saying the broadcasters had violated Pakistan’s “code of conduct” and been warned against airing the press conference with Maryam Nawaz.
Nawaz is the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif — who is currently behind bars for corruption — and her press conference featured a judge claiming he had been blackmailed into convicting the former premier.
The move came as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration vowed to block any media coverage and interviews of politicians “who are convicts and under trial,” according to leading English-language daily Dawn.
Just last week, Pakistan’s largest private broadcaster Geo News TV abruptly took an interview with former president Asif Ali Zardari off air shortly after it began.
There have been accusations in recent years of the country’s powerful military putting pressure on the media to stop coverage critical of its policies — allegations it denies.
Pakistan routinely ranks among the world’s most dangerous countries for media workers and reporters have frequently been detained, beaten and even killed for being critical of the government or powerful military.

CAIRO: Twitter will prohibit hate speech that targets religious groups with dehumanizing language following feedback from users.

The social media site will update its rules against hateful conduct in response to receiving thousands of feedback messages from Arabic, English, Spanish and Japanese users  suggesting the platform should expand its policies.

While Twitter already bars hateful language directed at individual religious adherents, Tuesday’s change broadens that rule to forbid likening entire religious groups to subhumans or vermin, the company said.

Twitter took a new approach last year by seeking feedback from across the four languages on updating its hateful conduct policy.

Arabic speakers were invited to submit their responses via Twitter MENA’s Arabic blog.

As a result, the site received more than 8,000 responses in two weeks from people located in more than 30 countries.

Later, months of conversations and feedback from the public led Twitter to expand its rules against hateful conduct to include language that dehumanizes others on the basis of religion.

Using this feedback, in addition opinions from experts, Twitter saw there are factors that should be addressed to expanded this rule.

Tweets that break this rule, and were sent before it became effective, will need to be deleted, but will not directly result in any account suspensions.

The company has come under fire — along with fellow social media networks such as Facebook and YouTube — for the prevalence of harassment and offensive language on its service.

The company says it may also ban similar language aimed at other groups such as those defined by gender, race and sexual orientation.

