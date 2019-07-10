You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar says warplanes collide on training mission
﻿

Qatar says warplanes collide on training mission

Qatari authorities did not identify the model of the planes. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
0

Qatar says warplanes collide on training mission

  • Authorities said the pilots were ejected out of the aircraft
  • Qatar hosts a US air base
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
0

DUBAI: Qatar’s Defense Ministry said two warplanes have collided on a training mission.
The ministry did not identify the types of aircraft involved in Wednesday's collision.
It says the pilots were safe after ejecting, without elaborating.
Qatar is home to the massive Al-Udeid Air Base, which hosts US Central Command's forward headquarters. US Air Force officials did not respond to requests for a comment.

Topics: Qatar collision

Related

0
Middle-East
President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar hold talks at White House
0
Media
Dubai’s DIFC court orders Qatar’s beIN Sports to pay Saudi-based Selevision $8 million

Turkey slams EU for backing Cyprus in drilling dispute

Updated 15 min 44 sec ago
AP
0

Turkey slams EU for backing Cyprus in drilling dispute

  • Turkish authorities said they will continue protecting the rights of Turkish Cypriots
  • Cyprus is accusing Turkey of drilling in waters where the island has exclusive economic rights
Updated 15 min 44 sec ago
AP
0

ANKARA: Turkey is rejecting European Union condemnation of its efforts to drill for gas in waters off the coast of Cyprus and says the bloc cannot be considered an impartial mediator for the divided island.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Turkey will press ahead with efforts to safeguard Turkish Cypriots’ rights until they are included in the island’s decision-making mechanisms, including concerning the sharing of the island’s resources.
Cyprus says Turkey is encroaching in waters where the east Mediterranean island nation has exclusive economic rights, and the European Union has threatened sanctions.
The Turkish Fatih ship started drilling last month 42 miles off Cyprus’ west coast. A second vessel, Yavuz, has now sailed to an area off the Karpas peninsula on Cyprus’ east coast.

Topics: Turkey EU Cyprus

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey says second ship set to drill off Cyprus
0
Middle-East
Turkey’s S-400s to be loaded on planes Sunday in Russia: Haberturk

Latest updates

Qatar says warplanes collide on training mission
0
Lady Gaga to launch beauty line on Amazon
0
Media watchdog slams Pakistan curbs on TV broadcasters
0
Egypt headline inflation sees surprise dive to 9.4% in June
0
Turkey slams EU for backing Cyprus in drilling dispute
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.