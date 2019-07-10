Qatar says warplanes collide on training mission

DUBAI: Qatar’s Defense Ministry said two warplanes have collided on a training mission.
The ministry did not identify the types of aircraft involved in Wednesday's collision.
It says the pilots were safe after ejecting, without elaborating.
Qatar is home to the massive Al-Udeid Air Base, which hosts US Central Command's forward headquarters. US Air Force officials did not respond to requests for a comment.
