British ambassador to the US resigns after leaked cables scandal

Kim Darroch reportedly resigned after the memo leaks. (File/AFP)
  • Memos from Kim Darroch were leaked to a British Sunday newspaper
  • The memo infuriated Trump who launched a stinging Twitter attack on both the envoy and British PM May
LONDON: Britain’s ambassador to Washington resigned on Wednesday after Donald Trump labeled him “stupid” and “wacky” following the release of confidential memos from the envoy in which he branded the US president’s administration inept.
Memos from Kim Darroch were leaked to a British Sunday newspaper, infuriating Trump who launched a stinging Twitter attack on both the envoy and British Prime Minister Theresa May who had given him her full support.
“Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador,” Darroch wrote in his resignation letter.
“I want to put an end to that speculation,” he added. ” The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.”
May told parliament after the resignation was announced that she had spoken to Darroch, who was due to leave his post anyway at the end of the year.
“I have told him it is a matter of great regret that he has felt it necessary to leave his position as ambassador to Washington,” she said. 

British boy wrongly accused of supporting Daesh leader awarded thousands in compensation

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

  • The boy was accused when he was just 8
  • He wore a T-shirt with the “I want to be like Abu Bakr Al-Siddique” slogan
DUBAI: A British school boy has been paid thousands in compensation after his teachers wrongly accused him of wearing a T-shirt which they claimed supported Daesh, national newspaper The Daily Mail reported.

The unnamed 11-year-old was eight when he was confronted by concerned teachers who accused him of wearing a T-shirt supporting the world’s most wanted man, Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

The T-shirt actually carried a slogan that said: “I want to be like Abu Bakr Al-Siddique,” -  a well-known Islamic figure and the prophet’s father-in-law.

The boy was questioned at the time by social services, who also told his mother the school had ‘recorded a caution’ against the child, and had spoken to him about ‘deradicalization.’

On Wednesday the boy was awarded nearly $4,400 in compensation from the London Borough of Tower Hamlets council.

His parents said the incident affected his confidence and made him more reluctant to speak in class.

