Eoin Morgan urges England to embrace World Cup ‘dream’

England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference ahead of his side's Cricket World Cup semifinal against Australia at Edgbaston. (Action Images via Reuters)
Updated 10 July 2019
AFP
EDGBASTON, Birmingham: England captain Eoin Morgan has urged his side to embrace their World Cup dreams as they prepare for Thursday’s blockbuster semifinal against old rivals Australia.
Morgan can lead England to their first World Cup final since 1992 if they beat the holders at Edgbaston.
Advancing to Sunday’s title match at Lord’s would be the culmination of four years’ hard work for Morgan and his squad after their dismal performance at the 2015 edition.
On the eve of the crunch clash, Morgan issued a passionate plea for his players to take pride in their achievements so far and to relish their moment in the spotlight rather than be weighed down by pressure.
“Sometimes I’m guilty of it, you can lose sight of the position you’re in and the fact you’re living your dream,” Morgan told reporters on Wednesday.
“I think it’s possible to play with a smile on your face tomorrow.”
Asked if the World Cup hosts were feeling excited, nervous or simply focused on the task at hand, Morgan added: “All of those things. But I think excitement probably should be the dominant one.
“Everyone is excited to play this semifinal. The fact that through the group stages getting to this stage looked unlikely, or was called into question, makes it even more exciting for us.”
Morgan’s side have established a proud recent record against Australia, winning 10 of the last 11 one-day internationals between the old rivals prior to this tournament.
That counted for nothing in the group stages, when Australia claimed a 64-run win at Lord’s that left England’s hopes of top-four finish in doubt.
Morgan admits England were not themselves in that match, knocked off course by a tame defeat to Sri Lanka and the absence of injured opener Jason Roy.
Roy is back from his torn hamstring and England looked far more formidable in the wins over India and New Zealand that took them to the semifinals.
“We’re probably more confident than we were three games ago, we’re a different team,” Morgan said.
“The loss against Sri Lanka hurt us. I don’t think we were playing anywhere near our best cricket, there was a hangover from the Sri Lanka game. It feels like we’re back to the team we are.”

Kane Williamson hails ‘brilliant’ New Zealand after World Cup stunner against India

Updated 10 July 2019
AFP
MANCHESTER: Kane Williamson praised New Zealand’s “brilliant fighting effort” as his side reached their second successive World Cup final with a dramatic 18-run win over India on Wednesday.
In a semifinal that went into a second day because of rain, New Zealand ripped through India’s top-order on Wednesday to reduce the two-time former champions to 24 for four.
Matt Henry and Trent Boult did the damage with the new ball as India’s top three of Rohit Sharma, — who came into match having hit a record five hundreds at a single World Cup — captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all fell for a single apiece in pursuit of a seemingly modest target of 240.
Henry finished with superb figures of three for 37 from his maximum 10 overs and Boult two for 42.
“A brilliant fighting effort from our guys on another tough surface,” Black Caps skipper Williamson said.
“We wanted 240, 250. Then to have the start with the ball we had was an outstanding way to kick things off and get us into a position of strength.”
Williamson’s 67 in awkward batting conditions on Tuesday, together with fellow senior batsman Ross Taylor’s 74, had provided the cornerstone of New Zealand’s 239 for eight.
India were in dire straits in their chase when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came in at 92 for six.
But he went on to make 77 and share a World Cup record seventh-wicket partnership of 116 with veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, who made 50 in support.
Williamson eventually held the catch that ended Jadeja’s counter-attack following a skyer off left-arm quick Boult.
“The innings Jadeja played, it was like he was playing on a different wicket, really. He timed the ball beautifully well,” Williamson said.
Asked what he was thinking when he caught Jadeja, the smiling captain answered: “Someone goes ‘catch it’ and it’s sort of... it’s above me so it must be mine.”
New Zealand came into this match on the back of three straight group-stage defeats by Pakistan, Australia and England.
They qualified fourth on net run-rate while India topped the 10-team group table, making them heavy underdogs against one of the pre-tournament favorites.
“We’ve seen that anybody can beat anybody,” said Williamson, who will now look to lead New Zealand to their first World Cup title against either champions Australia — the team that beat them in the 2015 final — or hosts England at Lord’s on Sunday.
When it was suggested that New Zealand had plunged billions of India fans into a state of mourning, the understated skipper, who has captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, replied: “I hope they’re not too angry.
“Obviously, the passion for the game in India is unrivalled and we are all fortunate to play this sport and have a country like India be right behind it.
“But hopefully we can adopt 1.5 billion supporters and they’ll be supporting us, what do you reckon?
“The game of cricket is fickle in its nature especially when it comes to the white ball and Twenty20 and one-day cricket.
“Today perhaps some of those small margins went our way and it was great that we could get across the line and beat a very strong side.”

