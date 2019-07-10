Berlin opening new addition to its museum home to Babylon’s Ishtar Gate , Egyptian Nefertiti

Dubai-based influencer Shahd looks back at Paris Couture Week

DUBAI: We caught up with Dubai-based fashion influencer Shahad, who goes by @hermajeesty with her 493,000 Instagram followers, who was spotted dashing around the streets the French capital for Paris Couture Week last week. The trend-setter shared her thoughts on the shows, the mayhem and what it’s really like to get caught up in the madness of fashion week.

Q: What has made this trip particularly memorable?

First, good company is what makes a trip unique and forms unforgettable memories. Second would be the thrill (of) moving from one show to the other. Third, is the gratification of watching the latest designs from different designers from all over the world. Also, what made the trip memorable is meeting fashion lovers who came to attend couture week from all over the world, especially the designers.

Q: Of all the shows you have attended, what has stood out?

What I noticed after all the shows I have watched is the participation of a large number of Arab designers who are keen to present a large collection of different fashion trends. What is even better is that they suit both Middle Eastern and Western women’s tastes.

Q: How long does it take you to prepare your wardrobe for fashion week?

Of course, if any girl has a special outing, it will take her a week or two to think and plan her outfits. So, for a fashion blogger, who attends Paris Couture Week, it took me around a month to think of the looks I was going to prepare for this special week. Until the last day, I was sleep deprived. I was worried about forgetting any piece from my looks. It was a fun process, but at the same time it was tough.