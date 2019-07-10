You are here

  • Home
  • Berlin opening new addition to its museum home to Babylon’s Ishtar Gate , Egyptian Nefertiti
﻿

Berlin opening new addition to its museum home to Babylon’s Ishtar Gate , Egyptian Nefertiti

In this Monday, July 1, 2019 photo, architect David Chipperfield poses outside of the James-Simon-Galerie at the Museumsinsel, Museums Island, in Berlin, Germany. The building, designed by David Chipperfield, is the new central entrance building for the museums at the Museumsinsel of the German capital. (AP)
Updated 10 July 2019
AP
0

Berlin opening new addition to its museum home to Babylon’s Ishtar Gate , Egyptian Nefertiti

  • The building includes exhibition space but is meant largely to make the museums more user-friendly
Updated 10 July 2019
AP
0

BERLIN: Berlin is opening a new addition to its Museum Island complex, a stylish entrance building described by officials as a milestone in a long-term effort to renovate the neoclassical ensemble that is home to treasures such as Babylon’s Ishtar Gate and a famous bust of Egyptian Queen Nefertiti.
Designed by British architect David Chipperfield, the James Simon Gallery was presented to reporters Wednesday and opens to the public Saturday. Built on a narrow riverside site with a colonnade stretching along the bank, it provides an imposing entrance to the five-museum UNESCO world heritage site.
The building includes exhibition space but is meant largely to make the museums more user-friendly, providing facilities such as a cafe, shop and auditorium that are lacking in buildings such as the Pergamon Museum and Neues Museum.
The new 134 million-euro ($150 million) building is a key part of a “master plan” drawn up 20 years ago to renovate the Museum Island, which was built between 1830 and 1930.
Parts of it were badly damaged during World War II, and cash-strapped communist East Germany never fully restored it. Work on three museums has now been completed — including the Neues Museum, home to Nefertiti, which was half-ruined before being restored by Chipperfield. Renovation is underway at the Pergamon Museum, home to the Ishtar Gate and the Pergamon Altar, the latter currently closed to visitors.
“Even if we still have a long road before us to complete the Museum Island, the opening of this building is still a historic moment” as it is the only new addition, said Hermann Parzinger, the head of the foundation that oversees Berlin’s public museums.
The building is named after Jewish collector and benefactor James Simon, who died in 1932 and donated some 10,000 objects to Berlin museums over the years, including the Nefertiti bust.
Officials said the museums wouldn’t be what they are without Simon, and Parzinger said the name is also a tribute to “the many other, mostly Jewish, patrons of the late kaiser era and the Weimar era who did an infinite amount for culture in (...) Germany, in Berlin.”

Topics: berlin museum

Dubai-based influencer Shahd looks back at Paris Couture Week

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

Dubai-based influencer Shahd looks back at Paris Couture Week

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: We caught up with Dubai-based fashion influencer Shahad, who goes by @hermajeesty with her 493,000 Instagram followers, who was spotted dashing around the streets the French capital for Paris Couture Week last week. The trend-setter shared her thoughts on the shows, the mayhem and what it’s really like to get caught up in the madness of fashion week.

Q: What has made this trip particularly memorable?

First, good company is what makes a trip unique and forms unforgettable memories. Second would be the thrill (of) moving from one show to the other. Third, is the gratification of watching the latest designs from different designers from all over the world. Also, what made the trip memorable is meeting fashion lovers who came to attend couture week from all over the world, especially the designers.

Q: Of all the shows you have attended, what has stood out?

What I noticed after all the shows I have watched is the participation of a large number of Arab designers who are keen to present a large collection of different fashion trends. What is even better is that they suit both Middle Eastern and Western women’s tastes.  

View this post on Instagram

A little fun won’t hurt nobody #CoutureWeek

A post shared by Shahad (@hermajeesty) on

Q: How long does it take you to prepare your wardrobe for fashion week?

Of course, if any girl has a special outing, it will take her a week or two to think and plan her outfits. So, for a fashion blogger, who attends Paris Couture Week, it took me around a month to think of the looks I was going to prepare for this special week. Until the last day, I was sleep deprived. I was worried about forgetting any piece from my looks. It was a fun process, but at the same time it was tough.

Topics: Paris couture week fashion influencer Paris

Latest updates

Uber founder takes aim at South Korea’s shared kitchen market
0
Saudi Arabia’s future ‘brighter than ever,’ says Mexican envoy in farewell meeting
0
Pakistan's Sindh grapples with outbreak of HIV infections
0
North Sea change of guard as big oil sells to new private-equity players
0
Saipem CEO says Saudi contracts part of natural gas shift
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.