Sahel nations need more support to fight extremism: UN chief

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at a joint press conference with African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson following the opening session of the African-Regional High Level Conference on counter-terrorism in Nairobi, on July 10, 2019. (AFP)
NAIROBI: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community Wednesday to support West Africa’s fight against violent extremism, saying the region alone could not be expected to contain the spread of jihadism.
A raging Islamist insurgency shows no signs of weakening in the Sahel, where armed groups have gained ground and displaced millions across a large swathe of the troubled region.
Guterres said the problem was spreading beyond the region and the G-5 Sahel force — a joint military effort by Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Mauritania to battle the militants — needed greater outside backing than it was getting.
“Unfortunately we are seeing that terrorism is progressing,” Guterres told reporters at the opening of a two-day conference in the Kenyan capital on the fight against extremism in Africa.
“It started in Mali, it went to Burkina Faso, Niger and now, when we speak with the presidents of Ghana, Benin, Togo, and Ivory Coast, they say that terrorism is coming to their borders.”
The UN chief said it was essential African forces had “the adequate mandate and the adequate financing” to do their job, and called for joint efforts to fight extremism beyond the G-5 Sahel.
“I think now it would be important that we are open to support any African initiative involving all the countries of the region, in which the threat that is spreading,” he said.
The presidents of West Africa “believe that we need a much more robust and collective response, that the international community needs to find the mechanisms to fully support it.”
The G-5 Sahel leaders have repeatedly called for a mandate under Chapter VII of the UN Charter — measures which could authorize the use of sanctions or military intervention in situations where peace and security is threatened.
Their request has been denied, something Guterres said he regretted. Agreed funding for the G-5 Sahel force has been slow to arrive.
African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed “difficulty understanding the international community’s procrastination” in financing security operations on the continent.
“It is an incomprehensible situation, the phenomenon is deepening,” he said.
As in Syria and Iraq “the entire international community must be mobilized to deal with a phenomenon that has the same characteristics.”
The Nairobi meeting is a regional version of the first ever global conference on terrorism, organized by the United Nations in 2018 in New York.

Topics: Sahel Africa UN

Merkel has third bout of shaking, says she is fine and ‘working through’ issue

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “working through” a bout of shaking that first occurred in mid-June and struck for the third time on Wednesday, though she insisted she was fine and that “just as it happened one day, so it will disappear.”
Earlier, Merkel shook back and forth as she stood outside and looked uncomfortable while watching a military ceremony marking the arrival of visiting Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, who stood by her side.
After a previous shaking episode, when she met visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on June 18, Merkel said she felt better after drinking some water.
“I am fine,” Merkel told a news conference after Wednesday’s meeting with Rinne. “I have recently said that I am working through what happened during the military honors with President Zelenskiy.”
“This process is clearly not finished yet but there is progress and I must live with this for a while but I am very well and you don’t need to worry about me,” she added.
“I believe that just as it happened one day, so it will disappear. Otherwise I am convinced that I am quite capable (of doing my job),” she said.
She gave no details of any medical advice or treatment she has been given.
The chancellor, 64 and in office since 2005, has no history of serious health issues. Her office has given no explanation for the shaking episodes.
Medical experts have played down speculation about what Merkel’s ailment is, saying there are multiple potential causes of tremor.
Though the three recent bouts of trembling have attracted more attention, there was at least one earlier instance, in 2017, when she was seen trembling through a military ceremony on a hot, humid day in Mexico City in 2017.
Germany’s political establishment has observed a respectful silence over the recent incidents of shaking, but mass-selling daily Bild asked whether Merkel should say more about her health after the third episode, arguing: “The silence, the dismissiveness is no longer so easy to understand.”
At Wednesday’s news conference, Merkel was asked twice about her health. In the follow-up question, pressed by Reuters on whether she should be more transparent, she said: “I think that my statement that I am fine can be accepted.”
In the United States, portions of the results of the president’s annual medical examination is traditionally made public, but in Germany, political leaders are generally expected to enjoy more privacy around their health.

WORK ETHIC
Merkel was also seen shaking on June 27 when she met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier but her spokesman said she was fine and she later went ahead with her planned trip to Japan for a G20 summit. A government official told Reuters at the time that that was more a psychological issue as she tried desperately to avoid a repeat.
After her Japan trip, Merkel went straight into three days of tortuous talks in Brussels to decide on a new group of nominees for top European Union jobs — a package that has strained her coalition government.
Merkel is renowned for her work ethic and has a reputation for outlasting other leaders at EU summits with her ability to focus on the details of complex discussions deep into the night.
In November 2016, when announcing that she would seek a fourth term as chancellor, Merkel said: “It is a decision not just for an election campaign but about the next four years ... if health allows it.”
Were Merkel to be incapacitated, Steinmeier would appoint a cabinet minister as acting chancellor until parliament elects a new chancellor. This need not be Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a member of the Social Democrats — junior partner in Merkel’s ruling grand coalition.
In the past, Merkel has joked that she is a “sleep camel” who can go days with just a few hours of sleep as long as she gets a full night of sleep at the weekend. She is due to go on holiday later in the summer.
Merkel has loomed large on the European stage since 2005, helping guide the EU through the euro zone crisis and refusing to shut Germany’s doors in 2015 to migrants fleeing war in the Middle East — a move that still divides the bloc and her country.

Topics: Angela Merkel

