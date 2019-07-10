You are here

  • Home
  • Merkel has third bout of shaking, says she is fine and ‘working through’ issue
﻿

Merkel has third bout of shaking, says she is fine and ‘working through’ issue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a joint press conference with the Finnish Prime Minister (unseen) at the Chancellery in Berlin on July 10, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

Merkel has third bout of shaking, says she is fine and ‘working through’ issue

  • Merkel seen shaking for third time since mid-June
  • Says she is ‘working through’ a process after first shaking bout
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “working through” a bout of shaking that first occurred in mid-June and struck for the third time on Wednesday, though she insisted she was fine and that “just as it happened one day, so it will disappear.”
Earlier, Merkel shook back and forth as she stood outside and looked uncomfortable while watching a military ceremony marking the arrival of visiting Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, who stood by her side.
After a previous shaking episode, when she met visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on June 18, Merkel said she felt better after drinking some water.
“I am fine,” Merkel told a news conference after Wednesday’s meeting with Rinne. “I have recently said that I am working through what happened during the military honors with President Zelenskiy.”
“This process is clearly not finished yet but there is progress and I must live with this for a while but I am very well and you don’t need to worry about me,” she added.
“I believe that just as it happened one day, so it will disappear. Otherwise I am convinced that I am quite capable (of doing my job),” she said.
She gave no details of any medical advice or treatment she has been given.
The chancellor, 64 and in office since 2005, has no history of serious health issues. Her office has given no explanation for the shaking episodes.
Medical experts have played down speculation about what Merkel’s ailment is, saying there are multiple potential causes of tremor.
Though the three recent bouts of trembling have attracted more attention, there was at least one earlier instance, in 2017, when she was seen trembling through a military ceremony on a hot, humid day in Mexico City in 2017.
Germany’s political establishment has observed a respectful silence over the recent incidents of shaking, but mass-selling daily Bild asked whether Merkel should say more about her health after the third episode, arguing: “The silence, the dismissiveness is no longer so easy to understand.”
At Wednesday’s news conference, Merkel was asked twice about her health. In the follow-up question, pressed by Reuters on whether she should be more transparent, she said: “I think that my statement that I am fine can be accepted.”
In the United States, portions of the results of the president’s annual medical examination is traditionally made public, but in Germany, political leaders are generally expected to enjoy more privacy around their health.

WORK ETHIC
Merkel was also seen shaking on June 27 when she met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier but her spokesman said she was fine and she later went ahead with her planned trip to Japan for a G20 summit. A government official told Reuters at the time that that was more a psychological issue as she tried desperately to avoid a repeat.
After her Japan trip, Merkel went straight into three days of tortuous talks in Brussels to decide on a new group of nominees for top European Union jobs — a package that has strained her coalition government.
Merkel is renowned for her work ethic and has a reputation for outlasting other leaders at EU summits with her ability to focus on the details of complex discussions deep into the night.
In November 2016, when announcing that she would seek a fourth term as chancellor, Merkel said: “It is a decision not just for an election campaign but about the next four years ... if health allows it.”
Were Merkel to be incapacitated, Steinmeier would appoint a cabinet minister as acting chancellor until parliament elects a new chancellor. This need not be Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a member of the Social Democrats — junior partner in Merkel’s ruling grand coalition.
In the past, Merkel has joked that she is a “sleep camel” who can go days with just a few hours of sleep as long as she gets a full night of sleep at the weekend. She is due to go on holiday later in the summer.
Merkel has loomed large on the European stage since 2005, helping guide the EU through the euro zone crisis and refusing to shut Germany’s doors in 2015 to migrants fleeing war in the Middle East — a move that still divides the bloc and her country.

Topics: Angela Merkel

Related

0
World
Merkel suffers new trembling spell on eve of G20

India’s oldest party at the crossroads — faces existential crisis

Updated 48 min 23 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

India’s oldest party at the crossroads — faces existential crisis

  • Congress finding it difficult to hold on to party cadres and legislators
Updated 48 min 23 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: The opposition Congress party staged protests in different parts of the country on Wednesday over what it called an attempt by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple its coalition government in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. The party also staged a walkout in both houses of Parliament.

The party alleges that the BJP is trying to break party legislators in Karnataka by offering them huge sums of money. It blames the Hindu rightwing outfit for keeping eight of its lawmakers hostage in a hotel in Mumbai.

Ever since it lost its second general election in the past five years, the oldest political outfit in India has been in a state of disarray, with the Congress finding it difficult to hold on to its party cadres and legislators.

The crisis has deepened with the resignation of its president, Rahul Gandhi, who took responsibility for the party’s defeat in the elections.

Established in 1885, the Congress played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence. Gandhi’s family has been heading the party since 1947, except for a brief period in the 1990s.

India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was Gandhi’s grandfather. Two years after Nehru’s death in 1964, his daughter Indira Gandhi became the premier and ruled the country almost unchallenged until 1984. Her son Rajiv Gandhi, father of Rahul Gandhi, then assumed power and led the country until 1989.

Rahul’s mother, Sonia Gandhi, assumed the mantle of the party in 1998 and remained party president until 2017. Rahul succeeded her.

In 2019, his younger sister Priyanka Gandhi also made an entry into the party by becoming one of its regional general secretaries.

The party now faces a situation where it has the challenge of electing a leader who does not belong to the dynasty.

Political analysts say that the crisis in the southern Indian state is more to do with the party’s state of affairs at the national level than the BJP’s attempt to break the state unit.

Top-rung leaders of the party are divided over the process of electing a new president.

On Tuesday, a senior party leader, Janardan Dwivedi, questioned the consultative mechanism of its highest decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), and its power to elect a new leader.

His questioning of the CWC’s power has intensified the battle between young and old within the Congress party.

The party is also in a confusion about the future role of Rahul Gandhi in the party. In his resignation letter, the 49-year-old leader talked about fighting the BJP with renewed strength in the time to come.

Some Congress leaders feel that this is the time for the party to regroup and re-energize itself for future challenges.

“I feel that Rahul Gandhi has taken a very courageous step by resigning from the post and he has set a great example for the young cadres of the party,” said Angellica Aribam, a young Congress leader.

“The party is not facing an existential crisis. The Congress has lived without the Gandhi dynasty in the past and it can do the same even now,” said Aribam, who started her career as a student leader.

She told Arab News: “The Gandhi family remains very much active in the party with Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi all very much busy with their political activism. Two days ago Rahul Gandhi addressed the new parliamentarians in Delhi.”

She said, however that “the party needs the change at every level of the organization. The leadership will emerge through consensus.”

“The nation needs the Congress and it is the only outfit that can challenge the rising rightwing forces and provide a counter to the BJP’s narrative. The people of the country will not allow the party to fritter away,” she said.

Some political analysts see “a big opportunity for the Congress party to reorganize itself anew.”

“Rahul Gandhi’s resignation has provided the Congress party with a historic opportunity for a dramatic reinvention as an institutionalized modern political party,” said Prof. Zoya Hasan of the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

“The Congress party will have to democratize the party’s structure and hold elections for all the important posts, starting from the post of the party president,” she said. “The Congress has faced many crises in its long history and it has survived those situations.”

She told Arab News that the situation this time was different. “In the past they were in power when they faced the conflict, now they are out of power. Besides, they face a powerful opponent in the BJP, which is very well entrenched and uses all the state institutions to expand its presence.”

“Rahul Gandhi will remain an important leader. He will set the political narrative of the party. He will clearly be engaging in mass politics. His resignation will enhance his prestige not only in the party but also outside,” Hasan said.

“Democracy needs an opposition and the Congress is the only party with an all-India presence. It is the only principal opposition party that has the potential to take on the BJP,” she said.

Topics: India India's Congress party Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party Janatha Dal New delhi

Related

0
World
Indian political scion Rahul Gandhi resigns as Congress party leader
0
World
Appointment of Amit Shah as India’s home minister sparks concern among minorities

Latest updates

Merkel has third bout of shaking, says she is fine and ‘working through’ issue
0
Sahel nations need more support to fight extremism: UN chief
0
Emissions rules and electric shift to spur car engines M&A
0
India’s oldest party at the crossroads — faces existential crisis
0
Kane Williamson hails ‘brilliant’ New Zealand after World Cup stunner against India
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.