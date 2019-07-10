You are here

Volvo solves autonomous revenue riddle with package deals

Volvo is trialling self-driving trucks on enclosed sites. (Supplied)
STOCKHOLM: Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo's first commercial autonomous truck deal shows how it is bundling services to generate revenue from a technology that is years away from wide deployment.
Driverless transportation has been hailed as a transformative revenue opportunity, with the Boston Consulting Group expecting connected high-tech vehicles to generate about $150 billion of new profits for the auto sector by 2035.
But regulatory, technological and infrastructure roadblocks stand in the way of deploying fully autonomous vehicles on public roads and the journey is proving long and costly.
Volvo, the world's second biggest truckmaker behind Daimler, has decided for now to only deploy driverless trucks in pilots for customers, aiming to perform specific jobs on a limited, repetitive and controlled route, often on enclosed customer sites.
"There's a lot of uncertainties and that's why we believe the right way to develop autonomous is with commercial pilots where we partner up with customers, go for real implementations and learn from that," Sasko Cuklev, Volvo Trucks' autonomous solutions director, told Reuters in an interview.
The truck maker said last month that its first commercial autonomous transport package will involve seven trucks transporting limestone for Norway's Broennoey Kalk AS from a mine to a nearby port starting this winter.
"We are in the early stages when it comes to implementing autonomous solutions, so we're trying to learn and we're open to different setups. But in general it is more and more talk about services and solutions that is coming into play," Cuklev said.
The deal with Broennoey bundles together the provision of the autonomous trucks with a virtual driver, control tower system, maintenance, repair and insurance, with Volvo paid per tonne transported.
"We see autonomous as more of a complement to today's business and limited to dedicated specific applications where it really makes sense," Cuklev said.
He said Volvo was targeting autonomous vehicles for mining operations and hub-to-hub transport on a highway road or regional hauling over shorter distances such as between ports and warehouses using its cabinless truck Vera.
Volvo's Vera and some other commercial vehicles from rivals are experimenting with using self-driving trucks on public roads, often limiting speeds, picking less busy industrial roads or having people in the cabin in case the technology fails.
Nvidia-backed startup TuSimple said in May that it would deploy its self-driving trucks to haul mail between U.S. Postal Service facilities in Phoenix and Dallas in the southwestern United States.
Sweden's Einride is testing its cabinless trucks to haul freight between a warehouse and a terminal on public roads in Sweden.
TEAMING UP
Carmakers BMW and Daimler this month teamed up to spread the costs of developing automated driving technology as cooperation within the industry becomes more widespread.
Volkswagen and Ford are in the final stage of talks on a strategic alliance to jointly develop self-driving and electric cars, while Renault and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles attempted and failed to merge.
Automakers' investment in autonomous transportation comes as traditional sales are dented by the economic uncertainty caused by the U.S.-China trade war, with analysts worried that truck cycles might have peaked and margins might fall.
Volvo has forecast lower demand in China and Europe this year and its trucks order intake has fallen for two consecutive quarters this year, missing forecasts.
Volvo, which produces trucks under the Mack, Renault and UD Trucks brands, is facing a push to cooperate with others from China's Geely, which became a top shareholder in both Volvo and its main rival Daimler last year.
Cuklev declined to comment on the subject, but highlighted the example of Volvo's recent tie-up with Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence for self-driving trucks as the type of cooperation that Volvo was keen on.
"When it comes to automation we're open to looking into different partnerships in the entire autonomous area," Cuklev said.

Topics: Volvo Swedish Boston Sweden Stockholm Truck

Emissions rules and electric shift to spur car engines M&A

  • Volkswagen, one of the largest manufacturers of petrol and diesel engines
FRANKFURT: A growing understanding in the car industry of the value of combustion engine technology able to meet new anti-pollution requirements is likely to fuel a wave of consolidation in the next two years, industry executives and bankers say.
Mergers and acquisitions have been stuck in a rut since Volkswagen was caught cheating pollution tests in 2015, triggering a global tightening of emissions regulations that depressed the value of petrol and diesel technologies.
But the market is beginning to separate companies capable of meeting new emissions standards from those struggling to do so, which could close the gap in price expectations between buyers and sellers over the next 12-24 months, industry experts say.
The auto industry has all but stopped developing next-generation combustion engines as limited resources are directed towards building electric and self-driving cars.
However, electric vehicles are still a niche product, accounting for only 1.26 million - or 1.5 percent - of the 86 million cars sold worldwide last year, and analysts forecast it will be the middle of the next decade before a tipping point comes when electric cars overtake combustion-engined variants.
That means there will still be demand for emissions-compliant combustion engines and so manufacturers and suppliers able to offer that are likely to see valuations recover, said Reinhard Kuehn, co-head of European Automotive at Deutsche Bank.
"At the same time, suppliers that struggle with this will remain a hard sell," Kuehn said.
Meanwhile, as production capacity of petrol and diesel engines is cut back, the impetus for mergers among suppliers should increase, bankers believe.
Germany's Volkswagen, one of the largest manufacturers of petrol and diesel engines, has said it will develop its final generation of combustion engines by 2026, while U.S. rival Ford last month said it would close two engine factories in Europe.
"The profit pool of companies with combustion engine-related technology – once the envy of the industry – is shrinking with the rise of electric vehicles and the digitisation of the industry," Goldman Sachs managing director Axel Hoefer said.
"You would expect someone to come in and consolidate to benefit from economies of scale."
Volkswagen is now warning its suppliers to prepare industry-wide solutions for winding down combustion-engine manufacturing as it ramps up mass production of electric vehicles.
The company is retooling 16 factories to build electric vehicles and plans to start producing 33 different electric cars under the Skoda, Audi, VW and Seat brands by mid-2023, transforming the industry's supply chain.
"It makes no sense to have factories running at only 40% capacity," Stefan Sommer, Volkswagen's procurement head, told Reuters. "The auto industry is obliged to develop structures to consolidate combustion engine assets, to decide where to bundle certain activities."
"If we end up with uncontrolled insolvencies, it will be a problem for the industry," he said.
MISMATCH
There are more than 120 plants making combustion engine components in Europe, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.
German auto industry association VDA says 436,000 jobs are tied to building petrol and diesel engines in Germany alone.
Demand for compliant combustion engine assets has already triggered consolidation among carmakers themselves - PSA Group's takeover of General Motors' Opel business in 2017 was driven by that issue.
"With emissions regulation getting more stringent, particularly in Europe, some manufacturers are getting left behind in terms of their ability to develop compliant engines," Franciscus van Meel, BMW's head of vehicle development, told Reuters.
Until recently, deals have still proved difficult to do because of lingering disagreements over valuations.
U.S. group Dana late in 2018 launched the sale of its European head gasket business, a key component for combustion engines, people close to the matter said. With the help of Bank of America it invited suitors to bid, but pulled the auction several weeks later due to muted interest.
The sale of Germany's closely-held Ifa Group, a maker of shafts mainly used in combustion engine-powered cars, was announced a year ago, but never got over the finishing line. Among the few suitors was China's Wanxiang, but differences on pricing proved insurmountable, people close to the talks said.
"The main problem is that buyers' and sellers' price expectations don't match," KPMG partner Juergen Schlangenotto said.
"A seller typically says: I have a robust order book and good margins so I want a valuation of 6 times EBITDA (annual core earnings), while a buyer says there’s no long-term growth so I am paying 4 times."
A fresh test of interest in combustion engine assets will be the sale of engine parts and gear box parts maker Tekfor. Private equity owner KKR is in talks with a Chinese buyer, according to people close to the matter.
James Kamsickas, CEO of U.S. drivetrain supplier Dana, believes internal combustion engine (ICE) demand could persist for many years.
"People are overbaking a little bit on how much the internal combustion engine is just going to go away," he told Reuters.
"If anything, I'm a very strong advocate that it's going to be a world of hybridization for the next 15 years. Last time I checked, that still requires an ICE."

Topics: Volkswagen Germany FRANKFURT Car Industry

