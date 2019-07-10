You are here

Iraqi oil minister says OPEC deal will help to stabilize oil market

Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban speaks to the media at the ministry's headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq October 31, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
Iraqi oil minister says OPEC deal will help to stabilize oil market

  Baghdad studies contingency plans to deal with possible disruption, including new export routes
Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
BAGHDAD: An agreement between OPEC and its allies to extend oil output cuts until the end of March 2020 will lower inventories, help stabilise the market and address price volatility, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Wednesday.
Asked about OPEC’s position on prices, Ghadhban said the general view was that $70 per barrel or higher was acceptable, adding that the producer group sought prices that were fair to consumers and producers alike. Brent oil is currently near $65.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers led by Russia agreed earlier this month to prolong oil output cuts, seeking to prop up the price of crude as the global economy weakens and U.S. production soars.
Iraq hopes navigation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and uninterrupted, said Ghadhban, who was speaking on the sidelines of an energy conference in Baghdad.
“No fewer than 18 million barrels pass through the strait every day ... the region needs to remain stable,” he said.
Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday that any disruption to oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz would be a “major obstacle” for the economy of Iraq, which has few oil export outlets.
The Iraqi government was studying contingency plans to deal with possible disruption, including alternative routes for oil exports, Abdul Mahdi said.
A vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond, the Strait of Hormuz has been at the heart of regional tensions for decades.
Recent months have seen a bout of instability in the region, with six tankers attacked since May amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond.

Saipem CEO says Saudi contracts part of natural gas shift

Saipem shares rose 2.9 percent in Milan on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.8 percent rise in Italy’s blue-chip index. (AFP)
Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
Saipem CEO says Saudi contracts part of natural gas shift

  Saipem shares rose 2.9 percent in Milan on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.8 percent rise in Italy's blue-chip index
Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
ROME: Two contracts signed in Saudi Arabia for $3.5 billion by Italy’s oil contractor Saipem are part of a shift in the company’s strategy to focus more on natural gas, Chief Executive Stefano Cao said on Wednesday. Saipem said on Tuesday it won two new contracts from Saudi Aramco for the development of land facilities of the Berri and Marjan gas fields, which are both located in the Arabian Gulf. The gas contracts announced on Tuesday “confirm that this is the fundamental strategy for our company,” Cao said.
Saipem shares rose 2.9 percent in Milan on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.8 percent rise in Italy’s blue-chip index.
“The news is very positive and improves the visibility of our estimates on 2020-2022, in particular for the E&C (Exploration and Construction) onshore division,” broker Equita said.
Stefano Cao met in Milan on Wednesday with Filipe Nyusi, the president of the Republic of Mozambique, where Saipem last month won a $6 billion exploration, procurement and construction contract for the Anadarko Mozambique liquefied natural gas project.
The Saipem CEO said Mozambique, a gas producer, would become one of the most important countries in the company’s portfolio. “In the energy transition (toward renewables) the gas chain will play a fundamental role,” Cao said.

