You are here

  • Home
  • Saipem CEO says Saudi contracts part of natural gas shift
﻿

Saipem CEO says Saudi contracts part of natural gas shift

Saipem shares rose 2.9 percent in Milan on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.8 percent rise in Italy’s blue-chip index. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

Saipem CEO says Saudi contracts part of natural gas shift

  • Saipem shares rose 2.9 percent in Milan on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.8 percent rise in Italy’s blue-chip index
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

ROME: Two contracts signed in Saudi Arabia for $3.5 billion by Italy’s oil contractor Saipem are part of a shift in the company’s strategy to focus more on natural gas, Chief Executive Stefano Cao said on Wednesday. Saipem said on Tuesday it won two new contracts from Saudi Aramco for the development of land facilities of the Berri and Marjan gas fields, which are both located in the Arabian Gulf. The gas contracts announced on Tuesday “confirm that this is the fundamental strategy for our company,” Cao said.
Saipem shares rose 2.9 percent in Milan on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.8 percent rise in Italy’s blue-chip index.
“The news is very positive and improves the visibility of our estimates on 2020-2022, in particular for the E&C (Exploration and Construction) onshore division,” broker Equita said.
Stefano Cao met in Milan on Wednesday with Filipe Nyusi, the president of the Republic of Mozambique, where Saipem last month won a $6 billion exploration, procurement and construction contract for the Anadarko Mozambique liquefied natural gas project.
The Saipem CEO said Mozambique, a gas producer, would become one of the most important countries in the company’s portfolio. “In the energy transition (toward renewables) the gas chain will play a fundamental role,” Cao said.

Topics: Saipem Italy

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saipem wins $850 million pipeline contract for Kuwait’s Al Zour refinery
0
Business & Economy
Saipem cuts 800 more jobs as crisis drags on

British billionaire Dyson snaps up Singapore’s priciest penthouse

A view of Guoco Tower (R), where a luxury penthouse at Wallich Residence is located, is seen in Singapore on July 10, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
0

British billionaire Dyson snaps up Singapore’s priciest penthouse

  • The Wallich Residence penthouse sits on top of the tallest building in Singapore — Tanjong Pagar Center — built by developer GuocoLand
Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: British billionaire and inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner James Dyson has bought the most expensive apartment in Singapore, where his company plans to build an electric car.
The three-story “super penthouse” at the top of Singapore’s tallest building sold for S$73.8 million ($54.2 million), according to media reports.
Accessed by its own lift, the downtown apartment once valued at $100 million has five bedrooms, a 600-bottle wine cellar, pool, jacuzzi, and a private garden with city views that include the Marina Bay Sands hotel, marketing documents show.
Dyson, 72 and a Brexit supporter, announced plans in January to move his company’s head office from Britain to Singapore to be closer to its fastest-growing markets.
His firm — whose products include bladeless fans, air purifiers and hair dryers — plans to build its first electric car in the city-state.
The Wallich Residence penthouse sits on top of the tallest building in Singapore — Tanjong Pagar Center — built by developer GuocoLand.
Before its unveiling, the highest asking price for the “bungalow in the sky” reached a dizzying $100 million in 2017, making it Singapore’s most expensive.
Title records seen by Reuters show Dyson and his wife became tenants of the 99-year leasehold property on June 20.
The records did not state the price paid, but media reported Dyson, who has been given permanent residence status, bought the property for $73.8 million.
“Given the decision to locate the headquarters in Singapore and the growing focus of the company’s business in the region, of course James Dyson has bought a property there,” a Dyson spokesman said, without giving further details of the purchase.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Dyson pays $54.2 million for luxury penthouse.

● Brexit supporter announced move to Singapore in January.

● Three-story penthouse has five bedrooms, pool, private garden With city views. garden

Dyson is one of Britain’s best-known entrepreneurs, creating a multibillion-dollar company from an insight that a cyclone could collect household dust better than a clogged-up bag.
Singapore is an island of well-heeled stability that attracts the super-rich from its less-developed Southeast Asian neighbors, as well as millionaires from mainland China.
The city intensified property restrictions last year after a 9.1 percent annual increase in home prices and as developers paid record amounts to buy land.
Foreigners now have to pay levies of more than 20 percent to buy property under the new rules, but citizens and permanent residents pay far lower taxes.
“From the onset, the buyer was always going to be a foreigner,” said Leong Boon Hoe of List Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the agencies marketing the penthouse.
“It’s a place to be able to showcase your wealth.”

Topics: Singapore James Dyson

Related

0
Business & Economy
Uber founder takes aim at South Korea’s shared kitchen market
0
Business & Economy
North Sea change of guard as big oil sells to new private-equity players

Latest updates

Saipem CEO says Saudi contracts part of natural gas shift
0
High-tech ‘smart’ cards to keep Hajj pilgrims safe and secure
0
Crackdown on thousands of Syrian refugees with illegal jobs in Lebanon
0
Greece, Turkey spar over offshore drilling in Cyprus
0
Arab envoys express support for Lebanon, say it is stable
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.