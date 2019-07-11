Hasan Al-Attas, director general of operation at the Saudi Fund for Development

Hasan Al-Attas is the director general of operation and head of the Saudi Grant Management Committee at the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), as well as the director general of projects and studies at the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) since April 2018.

In his role at the SFD Al-Attas recently signed three agreements with EFG Hermes for Leasing, UE Finance, and Global Lease company.

The ceremony took place on Saturday at the Egyptian Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation headquarters in Cairo, attended by the Egyptian Minister of Investment Dr. Sahar Nasr, Egypt’s Minister of Transport Lt. Gen. Kamel Al-Waziri, and Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali.

The three agreements were brought in by the SFD to implement Saudi Arabia’s grant to Egypt. Their funding will go into micro and industrial projects, as well as new and renewable energy and agricultural projects.

Hasan Al-Attas obtained his bachelor’s degree from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran in civil engineering in 1978. He received a master’s of engineering in project management from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1981. He also attended Harvard Business School for an advanced project management course in 2011.

His career began with the SFD in 1981. In 2011, he took the role of general manager of the Real Estate Development Fund for a year before moving to sit on the board of the Agricultural Development Fund.

Al-Attas was also a member in the GCC Committee for Gaza Reconstruction at the Islamic Development Bank for six years, from 2011 to 2017.

He was appointed as CEO of Advanced Mashreq Mining Co. in 2016 and still holds that position while working with SDRPY and SFD.