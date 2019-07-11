You are here

Hasan Al-Attas, director general of operation at the Saudi Fund for Development 

Hasan Al-Attas
Hasan Al-Attas 

Hasan Al-Attas is the director general of operation and head of the Saudi Grant Management Committee at the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), as well as the director general of projects and studies at the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) since April 2018.

In his role at the SFD Al-Attas recently signed three agreements with EFG Hermes for Leasing, UE Finance, and Global Lease company.

The ceremony took place on Saturday at the Egyptian Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation headquarters in Cairo, attended by the Egyptian Minister of Investment Dr. Sahar Nasr, Egypt’s Minister of Transport Lt. Gen. Kamel Al-Waziri, and Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali.

The three agreements were brought in by the SFD to implement Saudi Arabia’s grant to Egypt. Their funding will go into micro and industrial projects, as well as new and renewable energy and agricultural projects.

Hasan Al-Attas obtained his bachelor’s degree from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran in civil engineering in 1978. He received a master’s of engineering in project management from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1981. He also attended Harvard Business School for an advanced project management course in 2011.

His career began with the SFD in 1981. In 2011, he took the role of general manager of the Real Estate Development Fund for a year before moving to sit on the board of the Agricultural Development Fund.

Al-Attas was also a member in the GCC Committee for Gaza Reconstruction at the Islamic Development Bank for six years, from 2011 to 2017. 

He was appointed as CEO of Advanced Mashreq Mining Co. in 2016 and still holds that position while working with SDRPY and SFD.

The incredible rise to fame of Abla Fahita

The incredible rise to fame of Abla Fahita

  As the controversial puppet star from Egypt performs in Jeddah, we look back at her career
CAIRO: Fans of the controversial Egyptian puppet Abla Fahita can catch the star’s first live performances in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Season festival this week.

The satirical character first appeared in 2010 in an online commercial for a telecoms company. She proved so popular that she was given her own TV show, “Abla Fahita Live from the Duplex,” appeared in other commercials and released a number of songs.

In 2013, Abla was embroiled in a controversy when Egyptian Ahmed Spider accused the character of conspiring against Egypt after appearing in a commercial which he claimed contained a coded message about a planned attack. The claims were investigated but no action was taken.

“Abla Fahita Live from the Duplex,” which began in 2014, was welcomed by many Egyptians as a replacement for Bassem Yousef’s satirical news program “The Show” after it ended, and many members of the team from the Yousef show worked on Abla’s program. 

Big-name guests who have appeared on the puppet’s show include Egyptian composer Amr Mustafa, actor Asir Yassin and singer Hani Shaker.

Abla also joined forces with Arab Idol judge Hassan El-Shafei in 2014 to write and record the song “Ma Maestlhoshi.” It was a huge online success, racking up more than 20 million views on YouTube.

The Jeddah performances are not the puppet’s first appearances outside of Egypt; Abla appeared at the Dubai International Film Festival in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In March 2018, Egyptian channel CBC announced that Abla’s TV program was being indefinitely suspended. It has yet to return.

Of course, the question everyone wants an answer to is who is the puppeteer behind Abla’s success? A member of the TV show’s production team told Arab News that the person is not famous or a known name, but refused to reveal any more information.

“Yes, we know the person but we swore we would not expose the character to people,” he said. “The program has been very successful in Egypt, and as a team we were working like a beehive to make it work.”

Abla’s appearance has changed over time as new versions of the puppet appeared. At one point she announced that she would travel abroad for plastic surgery. She then appeared in a few videos with her face covered, before unveiling a completely new look and style.

Saudi journalist Mees Hammad said that Abla’s performances in Saudi Arabia are good news in light of the increasingly open attitudes in the Kingdom to the performing arts, and Arab arts in particular.

“Fahita will be a great success in the Kingdom, because she is a very funny puppet and has a lot of popularity in the Arab world, especially after her appearance in her previous shows and on the red carpet at the Dubai Film Festival.”

