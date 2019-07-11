What We Are Reading Today: More Than Enough

Author: Elaine Welteroth
In this part-manifesto, part-memoir, the revolutionary editor who infused social consciousness into the pages of Teen Vogue explores what it means to come into your own — on your own terms, says a review published on goodreads.com.
Throughout her life, Elaine Welteroth has climbed the ranks of media and fashion, shattering ceilings along the way. In this riveting and timely memoir, the groundbreaking journalist unpacks lessons on race, identity, and success through her own journey, from navigating her way as the unstoppable child of an unlikely interracial marriage in small-town California to finding herself on the frontlines of a modern movement for the next generation of change makers.
Welteroth moves beyond the headlines and highlight reels to share the profound lessons and struggles of being a barrier-breaker across so many intersections.
As a young boss and often the only colored woman in the room, she has had enough of the world telling her—and all women — they are not enough. As she learns to rely on herself by looking both inward and upward, we are ultimately reminded that we are more than enough.
