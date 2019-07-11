You are here

Study finds possible link between sugary drinks and cancer

In this photo taken on July 27, 2018, women push a cart laden with North Korean soda drinks across a road in Pyongyang. (AFP)
Reuters
  • The results showed that a 100 milliliter (ml) a day increase in consumption of sugary drinks was linked to an 18% increased risk of overall cancer and a 22% increased risk of breast cancer
Reuters
LONDON: People who drink a lot of sugary drinks have a higher risk of developing cancer, although the evidence cannot establish a direct causal link, researchers said on Thursday.
The findings of a large study in France do suggest, however, that limiting intake of sugar-sweetened drinks may help to cut the number of cancer cases in a population, the scientists said.
Consumption of sugary drinks has risen worldwide in the last few decades and is linked to obesity, which itself increases cancer risk. The World Health Organization recommends that people should limit their daily intake of sugar to less than 10% of their total energy intake, but also says a further reduction to below 5%, or about 25 grams a day, would be healthier.
Many countries, including Britain, Belgium, France, Hungary and Mexico, have introduced, or are about to introduce, taxes on sugar with the aim of improving people’s health.
Published in the BMJ British medical journal, this study analyzed data from 101,257 French adults — 21% of them men and 79% women — and assessed their intake or sugary drinks. It followed them for a maximum of 9 years, between 2009 and 2018, to assess their risk for all types of cancer, and for some specific types including breast, colon and prostate cancer.
The researchers also adjusted for several confounding cancer risk factors, including age, sex, educational level, family history, smoking and physical activity levels.

INCREASED RISK
The results showed that a 100 milliliter (ml) a day increase in consumption of sugary drinks was linked to an 18% increased risk of overall cancer and a 22% increased risk of breast cancer.
When the sugary drinkers were divided into those who drank fruit juices and those who drank other sweet drinks, both groups were also linked with a higher risk of overall cancer.
For prostate and colorectal cancers, no link was found, but the researchers said this might have been because the numbers of cases of these cancers in the study participants was limited.
Experts not directly involved in the work said it was a well-conducted and robust study, but noted that its results could not establish cause and effect.
“While this study doesn’t offer a definitive causative answer about sugar and cancer, it does add to the overall picture of the importance of the current drive to reduce our sugar intake,” said Amelia Lake, an expert in public health nutrition at Britain’s Teesside University.
“The message from the totality of evidence on excess sugar consumption and various health outcomes is clear – reducing the amount of sugar in our diet is extremely important.”

Topics: sugary drinks

Battling cholesterol: Saudi doctor shares tips for a healthier you

Soaring cholesterol levels can affect the heart and even cause strokes. (Shutterstock)
Arab News
Battling cholesterol: Saudi doctor shares tips for a healthier you

Arab News
DUBAI: High cholesterol levels can cause a host of worrying health issues and Dr. Owayed Mohammad Al Shammeri of Riyadh’s Soliman Habib Hospital has taken it upon himself to raise awareness on the subject, sharing tips for a healthier you and explaining more about the condition. 

Soaring cholesterol levels can affect the heart and even cause strokes, and the doctor added that "bad cholesterol, (known as) LDL-C, is closely linked to cardiovascular event developments. In addition, hypertension is a strong risk factor."

Al-Shammeri added that high cholesterol levels seem to be a particularly worrying issue in Saudi Arabia.

“High cholesterol has a close relationship with major adverse cardiovascular issues, mainly non-fatal myocardial infarction, strokes and even death,” Al-Shammeri explained. The doctor also highlighted that hypertension is a “strong risk factor” related to the development of cardiac issues.

Dyslipidemia — the presence of abnormal levels of fats in the blood — is also an issue that the doctor raised concerns about.

“Across the Kingdom, we have three times the reported rate of prevalence of dyslipidemia among coronary heart patients,” he said.

According to Al Shammeri, serious measures should be taken to prevent the occurrence of “bad cholesterol” and the related health issues. While patients with should get a check-up every two months, he suggests an annual examination for others.

Lifestyle habits need to be modified, the doctor said. “We are skipping exercise — especially walking. Because of technology, we eat more and sit more. There is too much service convenience available at our fingertips and we are getting complacent as a society.”

Al-Shammeri said a healthy diet is another step towards preventing such health issues. “We need to be better and more efficient when it comes to diets… a holistic approach to managing cholesterol levels is needed and should be kept in mind by everyone. It is not just one measure, or the other. It needs to be a combination of diet, lifestyle adjustment and treatment.”

Topics: Health cholesterol Dyslipidemia

