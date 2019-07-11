You are here

New Zealand PM’s neighbor lets the cat out of the bag

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (REUTERS)
  • Paddles, who was “polydactyl,” with extra toes that looked like thumbs, also once interrupted a phone call between Ardern and US President Donald Trump by jumping on a table
WELLINGTON: A guilt-ridden neighbor of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed Wednesday that he was responsible for accidentally killing the nation’s “First Cat” Paddles while reversing out of his driveway.
Paddles died in November 2017, shortly after Ardern won office, but the full circumstances of the death were never publicly revealed, leading to curiosity about who killed the cat.
The much-loved feline was a popular member of the prime ministerial household, with a Twitter account set up in her name, @FirstCatofNZ, attracting more than 11,000 followers.
US magazine Vanity Fair praised the tech-savvy feline for “helping establish Ardern as the latest hip, cool world leader that America wishes it had.”
Paddles, who was “polydactyl,” with extra toes that looked like thumbs, also once interrupted a phone call between Ardern and US President Donald Trump by jumping on a table.
Ardern’s neighbor, identified only as Chris, told the stuff.co.nz news website that he was rushing back to work from a lunch break in his Auckland home when the prime ministerial moggy ran into the path of his reversing car.
“It was kind of shocking at first, and I felt fairly bad because I knew a bit of the back story, I knew Paddles had some kind of social media presence and had an extra toe,” he said.
“I was also aware that to Jacinda and Clarke, Paddles was their fur baby at that point that they loved, so I was pretty gutted.”
He could have made a purrfect getaway, but Chris fronted up to the prime ministerial household and told them what he had done, saying Ardern was understanding.
He said his children even wrote a condolence card asking Ardern not to send their father to prison.
After Chris spoke publicly about the incident for the first time on Wednesday, the @FirstCatofNZ twitter account retweeted his story and made its first post in more than a year.
“I forgive you. #prrp.”

 

Couple sues Los Angeles fertility clinic, says their embryo implanted in wrong woman

In this Monday, July 8, 2019 photo taken from video provided by Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane, Anni, left, and Ashot Manukyan describe their lawsuit against a fertility clinic during an interview in Los Angeles. (AP)
Couple sues Los Angeles fertility clinic, says their embryo implanted in wrong woman

  • The Manukyans said they were forced to go to court to gain custody of their son after the New York couple initially claimed parental rights
LOS ANGELES: A California couple who says their embryo was implanted into a New York woman in an allegedly botched in vitro fertilization procedure sued their Los Angeles-based fertility clinic on Wednesday, the second lawsuit in the case.
In their Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit, Anni and Ashot Manukyan of Glendale, California, accused the CHA Fertility Center of medical malpractice, breach of contract, battery and other claims, seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
The New York woman and her husband, a couple who identified themselves as Asian, sued CHA in US District Court in New York last week. The wife gave birth in March 2019 to two boys who were not Asian and not from their embryos or related to each other, according to their lawsuit.
“We relied on CHA to help us build a family and, instead, they robbed us of the opportunity to bring our own son into this world,” Anni Manukyan said in a written statement. “We can never forgive CHA. Our goal as a family is to hold CHA accountable and make sure that no one ever suffers like we did.”
A woman answering the phone for CHA, which also has offices in Orange County, California, said on Wednesday afternoon that the clinic had closed for the day and that representatives were not available for comment.
The clinic’s website touts it as a “world renowned fertility clinic” and features testimonials from women who used its services.
In their lawsuit the Manukyans said one of twins born to the New York woman, identified in court papers only by the initials A.P., was from their embryo, a fact they claim CHA sought to conceal.
The Manukyans said they were forced to go to court to gain custody of their son after the New York couple initially claimed parental rights.
“This incredible series of events demonstrates CHA’s shocking incompetence. Anni and Ashot put all their faith and trust in CHA. In return, CHA gave Anni and Ashot lies, excuses and heartbreak,” the Manukyans attorney, Adam Wolf, said in the statement.
According to the lawsuit, CHA in August 2018 inserted the embryo of another couple in Anni Manukyan. When that in vitro fertilization failed to produce a pregnancy the Manukyans were devastated, thinking they had lost their own child.
The Manukyans claim CHA tricked them into giving a DNA sample in the spring of 2019 after the clinic discovered the discrepancy but lied about the reason, calling it a routine test, the lawsuit said.

