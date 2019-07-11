You are here

  • Home
  • Couple sues Los Angeles fertility clinic, says their embryo implanted in wrong woman
﻿

Couple sues Los Angeles fertility clinic, says their embryo implanted in wrong woman

In this Monday, July 8, 2019 photo taken from video provided by Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane, Anni, left, and Ashot Manukyan describe their lawsuit against a fertility clinic during an interview in Los Angeles. (AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

Couple sues Los Angeles fertility clinic, says their embryo implanted in wrong woman

  • The Manukyans said they were forced to go to court to gain custody of their son after the New York couple initially claimed parental rights
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

LOS ANGELES: A California couple who says their embryo was implanted into a New York woman in an allegedly botched in vitro fertilization procedure sued their Los Angeles-based fertility clinic on Wednesday, the second lawsuit in the case.
In their Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit, Anni and Ashot Manukyan of Glendale, California, accused the CHA Fertility Center of medical malpractice, breach of contract, battery and other claims, seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
The New York woman and her husband, a couple who identified themselves as Asian, sued CHA in US District Court in New York last week. The wife gave birth in March 2019 to two boys who were not Asian and not from their embryos or related to each other, according to their lawsuit.
“We relied on CHA to help us build a family and, instead, they robbed us of the opportunity to bring our own son into this world,” Anni Manukyan said in a written statement. “We can never forgive CHA. Our goal as a family is to hold CHA accountable and make sure that no one ever suffers like we did.”
A woman answering the phone for CHA, which also has offices in Orange County, California, said on Wednesday afternoon that the clinic had closed for the day and that representatives were not available for comment.
The clinic’s website touts it as a “world renowned fertility clinic” and features testimonials from women who used its services.
In their lawsuit the Manukyans said one of twins born to the New York woman, identified in court papers only by the initials A.P., was from their embryo, a fact they claim CHA sought to conceal.
The Manukyans said they were forced to go to court to gain custody of their son after the New York couple initially claimed parental rights.
“This incredible series of events demonstrates CHA’s shocking incompetence. Anni and Ashot put all their faith and trust in CHA. In return, CHA gave Anni and Ashot lies, excuses and heartbreak,” the Manukyans attorney, Adam Wolf, said in the statement.
According to the lawsuit, CHA in August 2018 inserted the embryo of another couple in Anni Manukyan. When that in vitro fertilization failed to produce a pregnancy the Manukyans were devastated, thinking they had lost their own child.
The Manukyans claim CHA tricked them into giving a DNA sample in the spring of 2019 after the clinic discovered the discrepancy but lied about the reason, calling it a routine test, the lawsuit said.

Topics: Los Angeles

Related

0
World
Tunisian-German couple in court over ‘ricin attack plot’
0 photos
Offbeat
Japan’s imperial couple faces a nearly unprecedented situation: retirement

Taylor Swift shakes off Kardashian clan as highest-paid celebrity

In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, singer Taylor Swift attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. (AP)
Updated 52 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
0

Taylor Swift shakes off Kardashian clan as highest-paid celebrity

  • Swift, hot off her 2018 “Reputation” tour and album, earned an estimated $185 million to take the No. 1 spot
Updated 52 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
0

LOS ANGELES: Singer Taylor Swift was named the world’s highest-paid entertainer on Wednesday but was closely followed by two members of the wider Kardashian clan — reality star turned cosmetics queen Kylie Jenner and rapper Kanye West.
The annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list also saw soccer stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar among the top 10, along with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and 1970s soft rock band The Eagles, who embarked on a new tour in 2018.
West, the husband of Kim Kardashian, returned to the list after a four-year absence. Forbes estimated his pre-tax earnings at $150 million, driven mostly by his popular Yeezy sneaker line, putting him in third place. Kim Kardashian ranked No.26 on the list.
Swift, hot off her 2018 “Reputation” tour and album, earned an estimated $185 million to take the No. 1 spot. The 29-year-old pop star also topped the list in 2016 after her best-selling “1989” tour and album.
Jenner, 21, the half-sister of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, came in second place after bringing in an estimated $170 million thanks to her booming online lip kits and cosmetics company.
Earlier this year Forbes declared Jenner to be the world’s youngest billionaire.
Forbes compiled its 2019 list by estimating pre-tax earnings from June 2018-June 2019, before deducting fees for managers, based on data from Nielsen, touring trade publication Pollstar, movie database IMDB and interviews with industry experts and many of the celebrities themselves.
The magazine said the world’s 100 highest-paid celebrities pulled in $6.3 billion pretax over the past 12 months.
American boxer Floyd Mayweather and actor George Clooney took the top two spots on last year’s list but landed outside the top 10 this time.
The complete list can be found at http://www.forbes.com/celebrities

Topics: Taylor Swift

Related

0
Offbeat
Taylor Swift pens scathing post about Scooter Braun
0
Sport
Karolina Pliskova beats Angelique Kerber, Taylor Fritz seals maiden ATP title at Eastbourne

Latest updates

Couple sues Los Angeles fertility clinic, says their embryo implanted in wrong woman
0
EDM star Marshmello’s first Saudi gig is anything but mellow
0
Saipem CEO says Saudi contracts part of natural gas shift
0
Taylor Swift shakes off Kardashian clan as highest-paid celebrity
0
New Zealand PM’s neighbor lets the cat out of the bag
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.