North Korea calls South Korea's F-35 jet purchases 'extremely dangerous action'

A North Korean policy researcher said the F-35 is called ‘invisible lethal weapon’ and would help South Korea gain military supremacy in the region. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
North Korea calls South Korea’s F-35 jet purchases ‘extremely dangerous action’

  • A North Korean policy researcher said the purchase creates “a ‘gate’ to invading the north”
  • He said their country will work to develop special weapons able to destroy the F-35 fighter jets
Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
SEOUL: South Korea’s acquisition of American F-35 stealth fighter jets will force North Korea to develop and test “special armaments” to destroy the new weapons, North Korea’s state media said on Thursday, citing a government researcher.
South Korean authorities are “impudent and pitiful” for “talking loudly about reconciliation and cooperation between the north and the south” while buying more weapons from the United States, an unnamed policy research director at the Institute for American Studies of North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.
“There is no room for doubt that the delivery of ‘F-35A’, which is also called an ‘invisible lethal weapon’, is aimed at securing military supremacy over the neighboring countries in the region and especially opening a ‘gate’ to invading the north in time of emergency on the Korean peninsula,” the statement said.
“We, on our part, have no other choice but to develop and test the special armaments to completely destroy the lethal weapons reinforced in south Korea.”
South Korea took delivery of its first two F-35 jets in March, with more slated to arrive this year. It has agreed to buy a total of 40 of the advanced aircraft, the last to be delivered by 2021.
North Korea’s latest criticism of South Korea’s military acquisition as an “extremely dangerous action which will trigger our reaction” comes as inter-Korean relations have stalled.
South Korean leader Moon Jae-in was left on the sidelines of a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump at the inter-Korean border in June, and there have been few signs that relations have improved.
“The south Korean authorities had better come to their senses before it is too late, shattering the preposterous illusions that an opportunity would come for improved inter-Korean relations if they follow in the footsteps of the United States,” the statement said.

UN rights council to vote on Philippine drug war text

Updated 11 July 2019
AFP
UN rights council to vote on Philippine drug war text

  • The resolution has faced strong pushback from President Rodrigo Duterte’s government
  • Spokesman Salvador Panelo described the resolution as the ‘latest demonization attempt against the president’
Updated 11 July 2019
AFP
GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council was due to vote Thursday on a resolution mandating a “comprehensive” international review of the Philippines drug war, which watchdogs say has killed more than 20,000 people.
The resolution has faced strong pushback from President Rodrigo Duterte’s government, which counters that the crackdown on narcotics has left just 5,300 people dead while retaining the strong support of many Filipinos.
The text to be voted on in the 47-member rights council requires the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to conduct “a comprehensive written report on the situation of human rights in the Philippines,” over the coming year.
Activists said they had initially hoped the resolution would call for a formal “inquiry,” but compromised on a “report” to raise the prospects of winning a majority.
Duterte called the former UN rights chief, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, an “idiot” and a “son of a bitch” after Zeid raised concern about the drug war, which has reportedly included nightly slaying of suspects by police and masked gunmen.
Last week, Duterte spokesman Salvador Panelo described the resolution as the “latest demonization attempt against the president” and said Manilla expected it “to fail.”
Amnesty International said Thursday’s vote in Geneva was “critical.”
“The reality is that (the) Philippines government has sealed off all avenues for domestic accountability,” Amnesty’s regional director for east and southeast Asia, Nicholas Bequelin, said in a statement.
“This resolution would mark a vital step toward accountability and justice for victims of the government’s campaign of extrajudicial executions and other human rights violations.
“Member states with a vote at the Council must support it... Their very credibility is at stake,” he added.
In addition to a report by Bachelet, the resolution proposed by Iceland and now supported by many EU states and Canada, also expresses concern about a range of alleged abuses in the Philippines, including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.
The drug war launched in 2016 is Duterte’s signature initiative and he has often reacted with fury when outsiders raise concerns about the project.
Earlier this month, he said “extrajudicial killing is okay, but not corruption,” though he did not elaborate further.

