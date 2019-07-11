You are here

Diplomats shaken for now after Britain's US ambassador quits

Kim Darroch is a well-known figure in Washington. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 July 2019
AP
WASHINGTON: The abrupt resignation of Britain’s ambassador to the United States over leaked cables critical of the Trump administration may have jolted official Washington, but it’s unlikely to have a lasting impact on the US-British relationship or diplomatic practice.
Current and former diplomats say the leak of Ambassador Kim Darroch’s sensitive reports is unfortunate and alarming, particularly given the apparent political motive behind it. Yet, they believe any complications will be temporary even as they create short-term turbulence in relations.
“It’s a problem, but I don’t know that it has a chilling affect over time because in the end people have jobs to do and they do their jobs,” said Ronald Neumann, a retired three-time US ambassador who is the president of the American Academy of Diplomacy. “It’s wrong and it’s too bad. Still, you move on because there’s work to be done.”
Darroch, a well-known figure in Washington, resigned on Wednesday amid an uproar over the candid cables, saying “the current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.” The resignation followed President Donald Trump’s furious caustic response to the leaked cables in which Darroch offered candid negative views of his administration.
In the cables, Darroch called the administration’s policy toward Iran “incoherent,” said the president might be indebted to “dodgy Russians” and raised doubts about whether the White House “will ever look competent.”
Trump’s lambasting of Darroch on Twitter — he called the ambassador “a pompous fool” and “a very stupid guy” and criticized outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May — drew condemnation from both sides of the Atlantic.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who is in the running to replace May, replied: “Allies need to treat each other with respect.”
Others suggested that Trump’s reaction proved Darroch’s point.
“Trump’s petty and vindictive overreaction not only reinforces the accuracy of Darroch’s portrait of him in his leaked cables, but further erodes an already complicated bilateral relationship,” said William Burns, a highly respected retired career diplomat who served as deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration and is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
The State Department downplayed the fracas, saying: “The United States and the United Kingdom share a bond that is bigger than any individual, and we look forward to continuing that partnership. We remain committed to the US-UK Special Relationship and our shared global agenda.”
But Rep. Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who chairs the House intelligence committee, said Trump’s comments make the work of American diplomats abroad harder than they already are.
“Diplomats the world over, including ours, are expected to provide candid assessments and advice to their home governments,” he said. “If a foreign leader treated an American ambassador as President Trump treated the British ambassador, we would be up in arms, and justifiably so. “
In fact, US diplomats have already felt the consequences of leaked cables that laid out unvarnished and often unflattering impressions of foreign leaders and governments.
The 2010 publication by WikiLeaks of tens of thousands of classified and sensitive documents had a direct impact on at least three US ambassadors, including one, Carlos Pascual, who resigned as envoy to Mexico over fallout from cables critical of then-Mexican President Felipe Calderon. Pascual was traveling Wednesday and not immediately available to comment on any similarities between his resignation and Darroch’s.
Carnegie’s Burns, who was serving as the third-ranking US diplomat at the time, recalled that the leaks had “negative practical implications” for the day-to-day conduct of embassies.
“The immediate impact was to make US diplomatic missions more careful, so there is, at least initially, a dampening effect,” he said. “But, we got over it in time.”
In the long run, though, few believe damage to the “special relationship” caused this week will be severe or lingering.
“The state-to-state relationship is much more than one person, particularly with Britain,” Neumann said. “This is probably one of the least ambassador-dependent relationships we have, which is why we are able to send whoever we want to London, including some who are not so able.”

UN rights council to vote on Philippine drug war text

Updated 11 July 2019
AFP
GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council was due to vote Thursday on a resolution mandating a “comprehensive” international review of the Philippines drug war, which watchdogs say has killed more than 20,000 people.
The resolution has faced strong pushback from President Rodrigo Duterte’s government, which counters that the crackdown on narcotics has left just 5,300 people dead while retaining the strong support of many Filipinos.
The text to be voted on in the 47-member rights council requires the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to conduct “a comprehensive written report on the situation of human rights in the Philippines,” over the coming year.
Activists said they had initially hoped the resolution would call for a formal “inquiry,” but compromised on a “report” to raise the prospects of winning a majority.
Duterte called the former UN rights chief, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, an “idiot” and a “son of a bitch” after Zeid raised concern about the drug war, which has reportedly included nightly slaying of suspects by police and masked gunmen.
Last week, Duterte spokesman Salvador Panelo described the resolution as the “latest demonization attempt against the president” and said Manilla expected it “to fail.”
Amnesty International said Thursday’s vote in Geneva was “critical.”
“The reality is that (the) Philippines government has sealed off all avenues for domestic accountability,” Amnesty’s regional director for east and southeast Asia, Nicholas Bequelin, said in a statement.
“This resolution would mark a vital step toward accountability and justice for victims of the government’s campaign of extrajudicial executions and other human rights violations.
“Member states with a vote at the Council must support it... Their very credibility is at stake,” he added.
In addition to a report by Bachelet, the resolution proposed by Iceland and now supported by many EU states and Canada, also expresses concern about a range of alleged abuses in the Philippines, including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.
The drug war launched in 2016 is Duterte’s signature initiative and he has often reacted with fury when outsiders raise concerns about the project.
Earlier this month, he said “extrajudicial killing is okay, but not corruption,” though he did not elaborate further.

