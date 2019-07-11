You are here

US peace envoy to Afghanistan in Beijing for meeting

Zalmay Khalilzad, US peace envoy to Afghanistan, said they made “substantive” progress in the latest talks. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 July 2019
AP
  US embassy spokesman said there are improvements on all four issues
  Latest talks opened the chance for intra-Afghan negotiations and a cease-fire
Updated 11 July 2019
AP
BEIJING: The US peace envoy to Afghanistan is in Beijing for a previously scheduled meeting, an American Embassy spokesman said Thursday, amid signs of new momentum in efforts to end Afghanistan’s 17-year war and push by China to boost its influence in the region.
The spokesman gave no further details about the visit by Zalmay Khalilzad, but it comes just days after he said that for the first time he can report “substantive” progress on all four issues key to a peace agreement. The spokesman spoke on routine condition of anonymity.
Khalilzad said the latest round of talks with the Taliban had been the “most productive” yet, and had broadened to include a timeline for both intra-Afghan negotiations and a cease-fire.
Along with Pakistan, Iran and Russia, China is gaining growing influence in Afghanistan even as the United States spends billions of dollars to support the Afghan National Security Forces.
China has hosted talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government and has substantial interests in the country’s mineral wealth, as well as in reducing the chances of the nation’s violence and chronic instability flowing across the two countries’ narrow border in the remote Wakhan corridor region.
China has secured rights to Afghanistan’s Mes Aynak copper deposit, believed to contain about 450 million tons of the metal worth tens of billions of dollars. However, poor security and economic chaos in the country have prevented development of the mine, which also sits on an ancient Buddhist pilgrimage site
Afghanistan’s ambassador to China, Janan Mosazai, said last year that Beijing is helping Afghanistan set up a mountain brigade to bolster counterterrorism operations, but that no Chinese troops would be stationed in the country. Along with that military assistance, China has also provided equipment and training to Afghanistan’s government.
Despite the denials of Chinese military activity in the area, unconfirmed reports have shown what appear to be Chinese military vehicles operating in the Wakhan corridor, which lies in the shadow of the Hindu Kush mountains with Tajikistan to the north and Pakistan to the south.
Afghanistan is also an observer member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a Beijing-led bloc, which experts see as seeking to challenge the Western-led order and counter American influence in Central Asia.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban US Zalmay Khalilzad

Russian jailed in Bali for smuggling drugged orangutan

Updated 11 min 24 sec ago
AFP
  Judges also ordered Andrei Zhestkov to pay a 10-million rupiah fine or serve two additional months in prison
  Orangutans are a critically endangered species, with only about 100,000 remaining worldwide
Updated 11 min 24 sec ago
AFP
DENPASAR, Indonesia: A Russian tourist who attempted to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of Indonesia in his suitcase was sentenced to a year in prison Thursday after claiming that he wanted to keep the animal as a pet.
Judges also ordered Andrei Zhestkov to pay a 10-million rupiah ($700) fine or serve two additional months in prison.
The 28-year-old was detained at Bali’s Denpasar airport in March while passing through a security screening before his flight to Russia.
Suspicious officers stopped him and opened his luggage to find a two-year-old male orangutan sleeping inside a rattan basket.
Officials believed Zhestkov drugged the ape with allergy pills before putting it inside the basket which also contained baby formula and blankets.
Police also found two live geckos and five lizards inside the suitcase. Zhestkov told authorities that the protected species was gifted by his friend, another Russian tourist who bought the primate for $3,000 from a street market in Java.
He claimed his friend, who has since left Indonesia, convinced him he could bring home the orangutan as a pet.
Orangutans are a critically endangered species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with only about 100,000 remaining worldwide.
Plantation workers and villagers in Indonesia often consider the apes pests and sometimes attack them, while poachers capture the animals to sell as pets. A string of fatal attacks on the apes has been blamed on farmers and hunters.
Four Indonesian men were arrested last year over the killing of an orangutan shot some 130 times with an air gun.

Topics: wildlife Russia Indonesia

