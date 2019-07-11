S&P Global rates China domestic issuer in first by foreign agency

You are here

ICBC Financial Leasing describes itself as a leading leasing firm in China, involved in leasing ships, aircraft and industrial equipment. (AFP)
  • S&P Global (China) Ratings assigns AAA issuer credit rating to ICBC Financial Leasing Co, with a stable outlook
  • Company also has AAA long-term issuer credit rating from domestic agency China Lianhe Credit Rating Co
SHANGHAI: The Beijing-based unit of S&P Global on Thursday became the first international credit rating agency to rate a domestic issuer in China, a long-awaited step in the development of the country’s $13 trillion bond market.
Chinese bond investors hope that ratings by international agencies will help to shake up domestic counterparts which assign relatively safe AA ratings to the vast majority of issuers, and have come under regulatory fire for operational violations.
S&P Global (China) Ratings said it assigned a AAA issuer credit rating to ICBC Financial Leasing Co, with a stable outlook. The AAA rating, S&P’s highest, reflects an issuer’s “extremely strong capacity to meet its financial commitments,” the agency says.
S&P said a mismatch in the durations of ICBC Financial Leasing’s assets and debt presented some liquidity risk, but diverse funding sources and liquidity support from parent Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) made the risks “manageable.”
ICBC Financial Leasing (ICBCFL) describes itself as a leading leasing firm in China, involved in leasing aircraft, ships and industrial equipment. Its four outstanding bonds in China’s interbank market are worth a total of 10 billion yuan ($1.46 billion), according to Refinitiv data.
The company also has a AAA long-term issuer credit rating from domestic agency China Lianhe Credit Rating Co.
S&P, along with Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, previously assigned ratings for ICBCFL’s overseas debt issues.
Thursday’s rating follows S&P’s approval by the People’s Bank of China in January to enter the domestic credit rating market, the first time a foreign rating agency received a license to rate domestic bonds. S&P Global (China) Ratings is wholly owned by S&P Global Inc.
Fitch, which has established a domestic entity, and Moody’s have also applied for licenses.
Josh Sheng, chief investment officer at Shanghai Tongshengtonghui Asset Management, said domestic investors needed time to understand foreign agencies’ ratings.
“Mutual acceptance will take place gradually,” he said.

OPEC sees lower 2020 demand for its oil, points to surplus

Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
OPEC sees lower 2020 demand for its oil, points to surplus

  • The drop in demand for OPEC crude highlights the sustained boost that OPEC’s policy to support prices
  • OPEC and its allies last week renewed a supply-cutting pact until March 2020
Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
LONDON: OPEC on Thursday forecast world demand for its crude will decline next year as rivals pump more, pointing to the return of a surplus despite an OPEC-led pact to restrain supplies.
Giving its first 2020 forecasts in a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said the world would need 29.27 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude from its 14 members next year, down 1.34 million bpd from this year.
The drop in demand for OPEC crude highlights the sustained boost that OPEC’s policy to support prices by supply cuts is giving to US shale and other rival supply. This potentially gives US President Donald Trump more room to keep up sanctions on OPEC members Iran and Venezuela.
“US tight crude production is anticipated to continue to grow as new pipelines will allow more Permian crude to flow to the US Gulf Coast export hub,” OPEC said, using another term for shale oil.
OPEC in the report also forecast that world oil demand would rise at the same pace as this year and that the world economy would expand at this year’s pace, despite slower growth in the United States and China.
“The 2020 forecast assumes that no further downside risks materialize, particularly that trade-related issues do not escalate further,” OPEC said of the economic outlook.
“Brexit poses an additional risk, as does a continuation in the current slowdown in manufacturing activity.”
OPEC and its allies last week renewed a supply-cutting pact until March 2020, citing the need to avoid a build-up of inventories that could hit prices.
OPEC also said its oil output in June fell by 68,000 bpd to 29.83 million bpd, above the 2020 demand forecast.
This suggests there will be a 2020 supply surplus of over 500,000 bpd if OPEC keeps pumping at June’s rate and other things remain equal.

