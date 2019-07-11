You are here

  • Home
  • Luxury TV, stereo maker Bang & Olufsen suffers fourth-quarter operating loss
﻿

Luxury TV, stereo maker Bang & Olufsen suffers fourth-quarter operating loss

1 / 2
B&O now expects single-digit sales growth in the 2019-2020 year. (File/Shutterstock)
2 / 2
Shares in the Danish company have fallen more than 70% over the past year. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

Luxury TV, stereo maker Bang & Olufsen suffers fourth-quarter operating loss

  • The company reported a fourth-quarter operating loss of $9.97 million
  • Sales for the financial year ending in May dropped 13.6 percent to $422.70 million
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

COPENHAGEN: Struggling luxury TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen (B&O) on Thursday swung to a fourth-quarter operating loss, but said it expected to return to sales growth this year with a plan to open more sales points and launch new products.
Shares in the Danish company have fallen more than 70 percent over the past year, reflecting weak TV sales and slow progress in its turnaround plan at a time when subdued consumer spending has hit retailers across Europe.
“Our unsatisfactory results were primarily due to difficulties related to the transition of our sales and distribution network and fewer product launches compared to last year,” said Chief Executive Henrik Clausen in a statement.

The company says the loss is in part due to a smaller amount of product launches this year compared to the last. (File/Shutterstock)

The company reported a fourth-quarter operating loss of $9.97 million, compared with a profit of $8.03 million in the same period a year earlier.
Full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell roughly 50 percent to $8.91 million.
Sales for the financial year ending in May dropped 13.6 percent to $422.70 million, in line with the company’s revised expectations. It had initially forecast 10 percent growth.
B&O now expects single-digit sales growth in the 2019-2020 year and an EBIT margin above the 2.1 percent achieved in 2018-19.

Topics: technology Music business Bang & Olufsen B&O

Related

Special 0 photos
Saudi Arabia
‘The Magic Dream’ — inspiring the love of nature in the age of digital technology
0
Saudi Arabia
High-tech ‘smart’ cards to keep Hajj pilgrims safe and secure

Egypt’s arrears to foreign oil firms fall to $900m at end of June: minister

Updated 30 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

Egypt’s arrears to foreign oil firms fall to $900m at end of June: minister

  • Tarek El-Molla: Egypt’s total monthly payments to foreign oil companies stood at $700 million
  • Egypt owed foreign oil companies $2.4 billion in June 2017
Updated 30 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Egypt’s arrears to foreign oil companies declined to $900 million at the end of June from $1.2 billion a year ago, the petroleum minister said on Thursday, adding that the remaining amount would be paid soon.
Tarek El-Molla also told Reuters that total monthly payments by Egypt to foreign oil companies stood at $700 million.
Italy’s ENI, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Italian energy group Edison have dominated energy exploration work in Egypt in recent years.
Arrears to foreign oil companies piled up after the 2011 uprising that forced long-ruling President Hosni Mubarak to step down, reaching $6.3 billion in the 2011-12 fiscal year.
But they have been declining since 2014 as Egypt sought to become a regional energy hub.
Egypt owed foreign oil companies $2.4 billion in June 2017.
Molla said he hoped that the remaining arrears would be paid soon, but gave no specific time.
Cairo has pledged not to accumulate more arrears, part of its drive to draw new foreign investment to an energy sector that is attracting interest following several major gas discoveries.

Topics: Oil energy economy Egypt

Related

0
Business & Economy
Egypt to slash fuel subsidies as it nears end of IMF program
0
Middle-East
Egypt prosecutor refers 3 oil industry execs for trial for alleged corruption -judicial source

Latest updates

UN rights council to vote on Philippine drug war text
0
EU signals sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus drilling: draft
0
Egypt’s arrears to foreign oil firms fall to $900m at end of June: minister
0
Saudi Arabia and UAE remain top contributors to Pakistan’s remittances
0
Six tourists killed in storms in Greece
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.