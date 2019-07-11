You are here

  • Home
  • Six tourists killed in storms in Greece
﻿

Six tourists killed in storms in Greece

1 / 3
The freak storm, which only lasted about 20 minutes, hit the popular tourist Halkidiki region and overturned cars. (InTime News via AP)
2 / 3
Debris litter a beach at Vergia village after a powerful storm hit in Halkidiki of northern Greece. (InTime News via AP)
3 / 3
A man rides a bicycle among debris after a storm at Nea Plagia village in the Halkidiki, northern Greece. (InTime News via AP)
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP
0

Six tourists killed in storms in Greece

  • Strong winds and hail hit the popular tourist Halkidiki region, near the city of Thessaloniki
  • Television footage showed overturned cars, fallen trees, torn roofs and mudslides
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP
0

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Fierce storms have killed six tourists and injured dozens of people in northern Greece, authorities said on Thursday.
Strong winds and hail hit the popular tourist Halkidiki region, near the city of Thessaloniki, late on Wednesday.
Television footage showed overturned cars, fallen trees, torn roofs and mudslides.
The freak storm only lasted about 20 minutes, according to witnesses interviewed by state television ERT.
“It was an unprecedented phenomenon,” said Charalambos Steriadis, head of civil protection in northern Greece.
“Six tourists were killed and at least 30 people were injured during this cyclone,” Steriadis said.
Officials have declared a state of emergency.
The storm overturned and ripped open a caravan occupied by a Czech family on a local beach, killing an elderly couple and injuring their son and grandson.
Elsewhere in the region, a Russian man and his son were killed by a falling tree.
A woman from Romania and her child died when the roof of a tavern caved in, police said, while dozens of people were dining.
“I want to express my sorrow on behalf of all... We mourn for the loss of these souls,” said Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis, who is overseeing operations in the area.
“We are in solidarity with their relatives, with the people who have lost their families,” he added.
According to port police, a fisherman in his sixties was also missing.
The freak weather also knocked out power in the area, with army crews working to restore services.
At least 140 rescue workers were involved in the operation, emergency chief Vassilis Varthakoyannis said.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who took over Sunday after general elections, cancelled his meetings to address the disaster, his office said.
The storms came after temperatures in Greece soared to 37°C over the past two days.

Topics: tourism Greece

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Greece one of top tourism destinations
0
Business & Economy
Cash versus culture: tourism projects hit trouble in Greece

Pakistani cleric who fought US forces in Afghanistan dies

Updated 11 July 2019
AP
0

Pakistani cleric who fought US forces in Afghanistan dies

  • He was sentenced on multiple charges but released last year due to deteriorating health
  • He is the father-in-law of the Pakistani Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah
Updated 11 July 2019
AP
0

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Maulana Sufi Mohammad, a radical cleric from Pakistan who traveled to neighboring Afghanistan to battle international forces after the 2001 US-led invasion, has died at the age of 94.
Family members say he died Thursday in the Pakistani city of Peshawar and was to be buried later in the day.
Pakistan arrested the cleric upon his return from Afghanistan in 2009 and he was sentenced on multiple charges. He was released last year for health reasons.
He is the father-in-law of Mullah Fazlullah, the leader of the Pakistani Taliban, who is believed to be hiding in Afghanistan.
The US and Afghanistan have long accused Pakistan of harboring militants. Pakistan denies such allegations, pointing to its own costly war against homegrown extremists.

Topics: radical Taliban Pakistan

Related

0
Middle-East
Pakistanis warned against fake UAE jobs scam
0
Pakistan
10 killed as passenger train hits freight train in Pakistan

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia and UAE remain top contributors to Pakistan’s remittances
0
Six tourists killed in storms in Greece
0
Clashes kill 56 fighters in northwest Syria: monitor
0
Luxury TV, stereo maker Bang & Olufsen suffers Q4 operating loss
0
Pakistani cleric who fought US forces in Afghanistan dies
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.