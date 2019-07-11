You are here

Egypt's arrears to foreign oil firms fall to $900m at end of June: minister

Egypt owed foreign oil companies $2.4 billion in June 2017. (AFP)
Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
Egypt's arrears to foreign oil firms fall to $900m at end of June: minister

  • Tarek El-Molla: Egypt’s total monthly payments to foreign oil companies stood at $700 million
  • Egypt owed foreign oil companies $2.4 billion in June 2017
Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt’s arrears to foreign oil companies declined to $900 million at the end of June from $1.2 billion a year ago, the petroleum minister said on Thursday, adding that the remaining amount would be paid soon.
Tarek El-Molla also told Reuters that total monthly payments by Egypt to foreign oil companies stood at $700 million.
Italy’s ENI, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Italian energy group Edison have dominated energy exploration work in Egypt in recent years.
Arrears to foreign oil companies piled up after the 2011 uprising that forced long-ruling President Hosni Mubarak to step down, reaching $6.3 billion in the 2011-12 fiscal year.
But they have been declining since 2014 as Egypt sought to become a regional energy hub.
Egypt owed foreign oil companies $2.4 billion in June 2017.
Molla said he hoped that the remaining arrears would be paid soon, but gave no specific time.
Cairo has pledged not to accumulate more arrears, part of its drive to draw new foreign investment to an energy sector that is attracting interest following several major gas discoveries.

OPEC sees lower 2020 demand for its oil, points to surplus

Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
OPEC sees lower 2020 demand for its oil, points to surplus

  • The drop in demand for OPEC crude highlights the sustained boost that OPEC’s policy to support prices
  • OPEC and its allies last week renewed a supply-cutting pact until March 2020
Updated 11 July 2019
Reuters
LONDON: OPEC on Thursday forecast world demand for its crude will decline next year as rivals pump more, pointing to the return of a surplus despite an OPEC-led pact to restrain supplies.
Giving its first 2020 forecasts in a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said the world would need 29.27 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude from its 14 members next year, down 1.34 million bpd from this year.
The drop in demand for OPEC crude highlights the sustained boost that OPEC’s policy to support prices by supply cuts is giving to US shale and other rival supply. This potentially gives US President Donald Trump more room to keep up sanctions on OPEC members Iran and Venezuela.
“US tight crude production is anticipated to continue to grow as new pipelines will allow more Permian crude to flow to the US Gulf Coast export hub,” OPEC said, using another term for shale oil.
OPEC in the report also forecast that world oil demand would rise at the same pace as this year and that the world economy would expand at this year’s pace, despite slower growth in the United States and China.
“The 2020 forecast assumes that no further downside risks materialize, particularly that trade-related issues do not escalate further,” OPEC said of the economic outlook.
“Brexit poses an additional risk, as does a continuation in the current slowdown in manufacturing activity.”
OPEC and its allies last week renewed a supply-cutting pact until March 2020, citing the need to avoid a build-up of inventories that could hit prices.
OPEC also said its oil output in June fell by 68,000 bpd to 29.83 million bpd, above the 2020 demand forecast.
This suggests there will be a 2020 supply surplus of over 500,000 bpd if OPEC keeps pumping at June’s rate and other things remain equal.

