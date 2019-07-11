You are here

  • Home
  • UN launches investigation into Philippines drug war deaths
﻿

UN launches investigation into Philippines drug war deaths

The government crackdown on narcotics has left 5,300 people dead while retaining the strong support of many Filipinos. (AP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters
0

UN launches investigation into Philippines drug war deaths

  • The resolution has faced strong pushback from President Rodrigo Duterte’s government
  • Spokesman Salvador Panelo described the resolution as the ‘latest demonization attempt against the president’
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters
0

GENEVA: The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to set up a preliminary UN investigation into thousands of killings in the Philippines so-called ‘war on drugs.’

The resolution, brought by Iceland, was adopted by a vote of 18 countries in favor, 14 against (including China), with 15 abstentions (including Japan) at the 47-member forum in Geneva.

The Philippines delegation urged countries to vote against the text which asks UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to report back on her findings in June 2020.

Topics: Philippines drug

Related

0
World
Philippines burns cocaine, meth as drug ‘flood’ continues
0
World
UN experts seek inquiry into ‘unlawful’ killings in Philippines

Russian jailed in Bali for smuggling drugged orangutan

Updated 6 min 20 sec ago
AFP
0

Russian jailed in Bali for smuggling drugged orangutan

  • Judges also ordered Andrei Zhestkov to pay a 10-million rupiah fine or serve two additional months in prison
  • Orangutans are a critically endangered species, with only about 100,000 remaining worldwide
Updated 6 min 20 sec ago
AFP
0
DENPASAR, Indonesia: A Russian tourist who attempted to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of Indonesia in his suitcase was sentenced to a year in prison Thursday after claiming that he wanted to keep the animal as a pet.
Judges also ordered Andrei Zhestkov to pay a 10-million rupiah ($700) fine or serve two additional months in prison.
The 28-year-old was detained at Bali’s Denpasar airport in March while passing through a security screening before his flight to Russia.
Suspicious officers stopped him and opened his luggage to find a two-year-old male orangutan sleeping inside a rattan basket.
Officials believed Zhestkov drugged the ape with allergy pills before putting it inside the basket which also contained baby formula and blankets.
Police also found two live geckos and five lizards inside the suitcase. Zhestkov told authorities that the protected species was gifted by his friend, another Russian tourist who bought the primate for $3,000 from a street market in Java.
He claimed his friend, who has since left Indonesia, convinced him he could bring home the orangutan as a pet.
Orangutans are a critically endangered species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with only about 100,000 remaining worldwide.
Plantation workers and villagers in Indonesia often consider the apes pests and sometimes attack them, while poachers capture the animals to sell as pets. A string of fatal attacks on the apes has been blamed on farmers and hunters.
Four Indonesian men were arrested last year over the killing of an orangutan shot some 130 times with an air gun.

Latest updates

Russian jailed in Bali for smuggling drugged orangutan
0
Car bomb at rebel checkpoint in Syria’s Afrin kills 13: monitor
0
Bosnian Muslims mark 24th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre
0
Palestinian militant killed by Israeli fire near Gaza border: Hamas
0
Sufi Muhammad, ‘father of Swat Taliban,’ passes away at 92
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.