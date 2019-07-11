You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian militant killed by Israeli fire near Gaza border: Hamas
﻿

Palestinian militant killed by Israeli fire near Gaza border: Hamas

Hamas said that Israel will have to handle the consequences of killing Mahmoud Al-Adham. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 July 2019
AFP
0

Palestinian militant killed by Israeli fire near Gaza border: Hamas

  • Hamas said the death of the militant will not go unpunished
  • Israeli army spokesman said they fired on two armed suspects near the fence
Updated 11 July 2019
AFP
0

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian militant was killed by Israeli fire near the border fence in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the enclave’s Islamist rulers Hamas said.
Mahmoud Al-Adham, 28, was shot by Israeli forces in northern Gaza, a statement from Hamas’s armed wing said, claiming him as a member.
It said in a statement it would not let the death go “unpunished” and Israel “would bear the consequences of this criminal act.”
An Israeli army spokesman confirmed forces fired on two “armed suspects approaching the fence in the northern Gaza Strip.”
Hamas’s armed wing has observation points close to the border fence.
At least 295 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since major Hamas-backed protests began along the border fence in March 2018.
Most were killed during the protests but others were killed by air strikes or tank fire.
Six Israelis have been killed.
Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

Topics: Hamas Palestine Israel

Related

0
Middle-East
Israeli settlers take over east Jerusalem home after court battle
Special 0
Sport
Palestine Cup postponed due to Israeli travel restrictions

US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers

Updated 25 min 28 sec ago
AFP
0

US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers

  • General Mark Milley, nominated to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate hearing that the US has a "crucial role" in enforcing freedom of navigation in the Gulf
Updated 25 min 28 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The United States and its allies are discussing plans to provide naval escorts for oil tankers through the Gulf, a top US general said Thursday after Iranian military vessels menaced a British tanker.
General Mark Milley, nominated to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate hearing that the US has a "crucial role" in enforcing freedom of navigation in the Gulf.
He said the US was attempting to put together a coalition "in terms of providing military escort, naval escort to commercial shipping." 
"I think that that will be developing over the next couple weeks."

 

Topics: Arabian Gulf Iran US

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
UK ships on alert after British frigate thwarts Iranian attempt to stop tanker in Gulf
0
Middle-East
Trump accuses Iran of secret nuclear enrichment and warns of ‘substantial’ new sanctions

Latest updates

US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers
0
Designer puts life on the line to sell bullet-proof traditional Saudi clothing
0
Gibraltar police arrest captain, officer of detained Iran tanker Grace 1
0
Israeli restrictions on Gaza and West Bank stifling Palestinian football
0
Four killed as car bomb targets funeral in Libya’s Benghazi
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.