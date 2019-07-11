BEIRUT: A car bomb near a checkpoint manned by Turkey-backed rebels in the northern Syrian town of Afrin killed 13 people including eight civilians Thursday, a war monitor said.
“The car bomb exploded near the checkpoint at the entrance to the town where vehicles were gathering to be checked,” the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies took control of Afrin from Kurdish forces in March last year after a two-month air and ground offensive.
Car bomb at rebel checkpoint in Syria’s Afrin kills 13: monitor
Car bomb at rebel checkpoint in Syria’s Afrin kills 13: monitor
- The area fell under the control of Turkish army and Syrian proxies in March 2018
BEIRUT: A car bomb near a checkpoint manned by Turkey-backed rebels in the northern Syrian town of Afrin killed 13 people including eight civilians Thursday, a war monitor said.