Car bomb at rebel checkpoint in Syria’s Afrin kills 13: monitor

Turkish and Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018 from the Kurdish forces. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 July 2019
AFP
  • The area fell under the control of Turkish army and Syrian proxies in March 2018
AFP
BEIRUT: A car bomb near a checkpoint manned by Turkey-backed rebels in the northern Syrian town of Afrin killed 13 people including eight civilians Thursday, a war monitor said.
“The car bomb exploded near the checkpoint at the entrance to the town where vehicles were gathering to be checked,” the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies took control of Afrin from Kurdish forces in March last year after a two-month air and ground offensive.

Topics: Syria bombing Syrian Observatory for Human Right

US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers

Updated 11 July 2019
AFP
  • General Mark Milley, nominated to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate hearing that the US has a "crucial role" in enforcing freedom of navigation in the Gulf
AFP
WASHINGTON: The United States and its allies are discussing plans to provide naval escorts for oil tankers through the Gulf, a top US general said Thursday after Iranian military vessels menaced a British tanker.
General Mark Milley, nominated to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate hearing that the US has a "crucial role" in enforcing freedom of navigation in the Gulf.
He said the US was attempting to put together a coalition "in terms of providing military escort, naval escort to commercial shipping." 
"I think that that will be developing over the next couple weeks."

 

Topics: Arabian Gulf Iran US

