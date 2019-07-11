You are here

  Russian jailed in Bali for smuggling drugged orangutan
Russian jailed in Bali for smuggling drugged orangutan

Russian tourist Andrei Zhestkov, right, stands near a police officer in this March 25, 2019 photo after he was arrested after attempting to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of Indonesia. (AFP)
AFP
  • Judges also ordered Andrei Zhestkov to pay a 10-million rupiah fine or serve two additional months in prison
  • Orangutans are a critically endangered species, with only about 100,000 remaining worldwide
AFP
DENPASAR, Indonesia: A Russian tourist who attempted to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of Indonesia in his suitcase was sentenced to a year in prison Thursday after claiming that he wanted to keep the animal as a pet.
Judges also ordered Andrei Zhestkov to pay a 10-million rupiah ($700) fine or serve two additional months in prison.
The 28-year-old was detained at Bali’s Denpasar airport in March while passing through a security screening before his flight to Russia.
Suspicious officers stopped him and opened his luggage to find a two-year-old male orangutan sleeping inside a rattan basket.
Officials believed Zhestkov drugged the ape with allergy pills before putting it inside the basket which also contained baby formula and blankets.
Police also found two live geckos and five lizards inside the suitcase. Zhestkov told authorities that the protected species was gifted by his friend, another Russian tourist who bought the primate for $3,000 from a street market in Java.
He claimed his friend, who has since left Indonesia, convinced him he could bring home the orangutan as a pet.
Orangutans are a critically endangered species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with only about 100,000 remaining worldwide.
Plantation workers and villagers in Indonesia often consider the apes pests and sometimes attack them, while poachers capture the animals to sell as pets. A string of fatal attacks on the apes has been blamed on farmers and hunters.
Four Indonesian men were arrested last year over the killing of an orangutan shot some 130 times with an air gun.

Topics: wildlife Russia Indonesia

Bosnian Muslims mark 24th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

Updated 15 min 38 sec ago
AP
0

Bosnian Muslims mark 24th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

  • Most of the victims’ remains have been found in mass graves near Srebrenica, but more than 1,000 are still considered missing
  • Mevlid Halilovic, a relative of a victim, said many of those who took part in the massacre are still at large and “live just around here”
Updated 15 min 38 sec ago
AP
0

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina: Thousands of mourners, including relatives of the victims, are gathering for a commemoration on the 24th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, the worst mass killing in Europe since World War II.
The ceremony at a memorial site near Srebrenica on Thursday will include the burial of 33 newly identified victims of the July 11-22, 1995 massacre in which more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed in and around the UN-protected enclave by Bosnian Serb troops during the Bosnian civil war.
Most of the victims’ remains have been found in mass graves near Srebrenica, but more than 1,000 are still considered missing.
Mevlid Halilovic, a relative of a victim, said many of those who took part in the massacre are still at large and “live just around here.”

Topics: Bosnia Srebrenica massacre

