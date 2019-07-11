Saudi bowlers to make World Women Championship debut

JEDDAH: For the first time, the Saudi Bowling Federation is preparing to participate in the sixth World Bowling Women’s Championships, to be held in Las Vegas on Aug. 22-30.

After four days of tournaments in the main cities where the Saudi women’s teams are based — Riyadh, Alkhobar and Jeddah — six players have qualified to participate: Amani Al-Ghamdi, Nahla Adas, Mariam Al-Dosari, Ghada Nimir, Mashael Al-Abdulwahid and Hadeel Termein.

They have joined a training camp in Riyadh in preparation for the championship.

This move is part of efforts by the federation, under Chairman Badr bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh, to support women in bowling.

The Saudi women’s bowling team participated in three local tournaments in 2018, four open tournaments in the Kingdom in 2019, and the Arab Bowling Championship in Egypt in February this year.

“We are happy to empower women in sports and create opportunities for Saudi women to represent the Kingdom in international events,” said Al-Asheikh.

“This positively reflects on the development of women’s sports in the country, and helps it reach the largest segment of society.”

He thanked the chairman of the General Sports Authority, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, for his keenness and support for Saudi bowling.

“The Saudi Bowling Federation seeks to continuously develop women’s bowling, whether through participating in championships or improving players’ technical skills,” said Al-Asheikh.

He hailed the federation’s achievements and bowlers’ efforts, saying their participation in the world championship marks a milestone in the history of Saudi bowling.

This participation will allow Saudi women bowlers to play with other champions from Malaysia, Korea, Sweden and Japan, he added.

The president of World Bowling, Sheikh Talal Mohammed Al-Sabah, praised this participation.

Razan Baker, a board member of the Saudi Bowling Federation, said: “These international championships always bring together elite athletes and have a great psychological impact on the athletes. Therefore, we are happy to participate and we look forward to a

positive presence that will benefit the bowlers as well as bowling fans in Saudi Arabia.”

She added: “We hope this participation motivates other women bowlers in Arab countries to participate in the most important event for women bowlers and help develop the game locally and across the Arab world.”