Saudi bowlers to make World Women Championship debut

Saudis Mashael Al-Abdulwahid (L) and Ghada Nimir (R) are two of the six qualifiers to participate in the sixth World Bowling Women's Championships, to be held in Las Vegas on Aug. 22-30. (Supplied)
JEDDAH: For the first time, the Saudi Bowling Federation is preparing to participate in the sixth World Bowling Women’s Championships, to be held in Las Vegas on Aug. 22-30. 

After four days of tournaments in the main cities where the Saudi women’s teams are based — Riyadh, Alkhobar and Jeddah — six players have qualified to participate: Amani Al-Ghamdi, Nahla Adas, Mariam Al-Dosari, Ghada Nimir, Mashael Al-Abdulwahid and Hadeel Termein.

They have joined a training camp in Riyadh in preparation for the championship.

This move is part of efforts by the federation, under Chairman Badr bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh, to support women in bowling. 

The Saudi women’s bowling team participated in three local tournaments in 2018, four open tournaments in the Kingdom in 2019, and the Arab Bowling Championship in Egypt in February this year.

“We are happy to empower women in sports and create opportunities for Saudi women to represent the Kingdom in international events,” said Al-Asheikh. 

“This positively reflects on the development of women’s sports in the country, and helps it reach the largest segment of society.” 

He thanked the chairman of the General Sports Authority, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, for his keenness and support for Saudi bowling. 

“The Saudi Bowling Federation seeks to continuously develop women’s bowling, whether through participating in championships or improving players’ technical skills,” said Al-Asheikh.

He hailed the federation’s achievements and bowlers’ efforts, saying their participation in the world championship marks a milestone in the history of Saudi bowling.

This participation will allow Saudi women bowlers to play with other champions from Malaysia, Korea, Sweden and Japan, he added.
The president of World Bowling, Sheikh Talal Mohammed Al-Sabah, praised this participation. 

Razan Baker, a board member of the Saudi Bowling Federation, said: “These international championships always bring together elite athletes and have a great psychological impact on the athletes. Therefore, we are happy to participate and we look forward to a
positive presence that will benefit the bowlers as well as bowling fans in Saudi Arabia.” 

She added: “We hope this participation motivates other women bowlers in Arab countries to participate in the most important event for women bowlers and help develop the game locally and across the Arab world.” 

Australia ‘outplayed’ by England in World Cup semifinal says Finch, as hosts cruise to Lord’s NZ showdown

EDGBASTON, Birmingham: Australia captain Aaron Finch admitted his side were “outplayed” by England after the World Cup holders saw their reign ended in a semifinal thumping on Thursday.
Despite winning the toss and batting first, Finch’s team were humbled as they collapsed to 223 all out before allowing England to sweep to victory in just 32.1 overs.
Losing to their arch-rivals in front of a gleeful Edgbaston crowd was a painful way for Australia to surrender the trophy they had won four times in the past five tournaments.
But Finch, who was out for a duck, conceded England had been far superior.
“We were totally outplayed today. We expected the new ball to seam a little but they bowled a great length, hitting the stumps a lot,” Finch said.
“We had to have a lot things go right for us. We had to take our chances and bowl them out.
“We tried to take wickets but when you are aggressive with the ball and they are aggressive with the bat, things can happen very quickly.”
England openers Jason Roy, who hit 85 from 65 balls, and Jonny Bairstow, who made 34, took the game away from Australia with a superb 124-run partnership for the first wicket.
“They played exceptionally well. We know how dominant they are when they get on top. You’ve got a very good cricket team in England,” Finch said.
Although Australia had beaten England easily in the group stage at Lord’s, they were a shadow of the team that eased into the semifinals with seven wins from nine matches.
For just the second time in the past seven World Cups, Australia have failed to make the final, but Finch said he was proud of his team’s efforts 12 months after they were crushed 5-0 by England in a one-day international series.
“We have a lot of positives from the campaign. We’ve come a long way from when we were in England a year ago,” he said.
“We came here thinking we could win the tournament. We’ve had backs to the wall and character shown and I’m proud of how the group have progressed but it still hurts.”

