Simona Halep becomes first Romanian woman to reach Wimbledon final

The 27-year-old seventh seed Simona Halep, who was French Open champion in 2018, will be playing in her fifth Grand Slam final. (AFP)
Updated 11 July 2019
AFP
LONDON: Simona Halep became the first Romanian woman to reach the Wimbledon final on Friday when she defeated Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3.
The 27-year-old seventh seed, who was French Open champion in 2018, will be playing in her fifth Grand Slam final.
She will face either seven-time champion Serena Williams or unseeded Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic for the title.

