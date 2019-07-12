You are here

  • Home
  • Japan-South Korea tech spat
﻿

Japan-South Korea tech spat

Analysts say the dispute could batter the global tech market and lead to price rises for consumers. (Reuters)
Updated 12 July 2019
AFP
0

Japan-South Korea tech spat

  • Diplomatic row threatens output of components that drive smartphones and computer displays
Updated 12 July 2019
AFP
0

SEOUL: A simmering diplomatic row with Japan is threatening South Korea’s output of components that drive smartphones and computer displays, which analysts say could batter the global tech market and hike prices for consumers. Tokyo last week said that it would restrict exports of three chemicals vital to South Korea’s world-leading chip and smartphone industry in an escalation of a decades-long dispute over Japanese forced labor during World War II.
And with the issue showing no sign of ending any time soon, there are worries it could also delay the rollout of 5G technology and futuristic folding screens.
“If this situation persists, there may be reductions in production, which will drive up memory (chip) prices and certainly drive up end-product prices in turn,” said Avril Wu, senior research director at Taipei-based market intelligence firm TrendForce.
While South Korea holds stockpiles, shortages could set in after three months, she told AFP.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called the situation an “unprecedented emergency” and told business leaders to prepare for a drawn-out crisis.
On Thursday, the country’s ruling party called for an extra budget of 300 billion won ($250 million) to help local firms survive the upheaval, more than double what the prime minister had asked for a day earlier.
With Japan so far refusing to negotiate, the news is bleak for top market players Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. The two firms supply tech titans Apple, Huawei and Amazon, and together account for almost two-thirds of the world chip market, according to the Hana Institute of Finance in Seoul.
“South Korea is the world leader when it comes to chip-making, and Japan is the world leader in the manufacturing of the key materials for chip-making,” said Ahn Ki-hyun, vice president of the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association.
“With this trade row, Japan and South Korea are both losing the best partners. And neither of them will find good alternatives for a very long time,” he said. “Ultimately, this will bring a stagnation or regression of the world’s most cutting-edge technology. The price of gadgets may rise, as chips will likely be in short supply.”
Tech companies are already under pressure from a weakening global outlook, while the chip sector is particularly suffering from weak demand.
Japan’s new restrictions also apply to the transfer of manufacturing technologies as well as the three chemicals, removing them from a list that effectively allowed expedited shipments.

FASTFACT

2/3 - Huawei and Amazon together account for almost two-thirds of the world chip market.

It means exporters will now have to apply for permission for every batch they send to South Korea — a process that can take up to 90 days each time.
Len Jelinek, executive director of semiconductor research at IHS Markit, warned any reduction or elimination in the availability of the materials would “significantly impede” production.
“Because of the volume of chemicals required within the semiconductor manufacturing process, it is unlikely that the major chip suppliers will be able to find suitable quantities from suppliers outside of Japan,” he said.
Two of the chemicals targeted, hydrogen fluoride gas and photoresists, are essential to making memory chips, while the third chemical, fluorinated polyimide, is used for high-spec TV screens and smartphone displays, including in hotly anticipated folding models.
Japan reportedly produces some 90 percent of the world’s fluorinated polyimide, making it difficult for Korean companies to find alternatives elsewhere.
A Samsung official told AFP the firm was reviewing measures “to minimize further impact on our production” but declined to comment further.
Another key manufacturer LG Display said it had been testing fluorinated polyimide made in China and Taiwan to see if it can replace Japanese supplies if needed.
End-products that could be affected by Tokyo’s restrictions include Samsung’s Galaxy Fold — a top-end, foldable 5G smartphone that its makers hope will revive a sector struggling for new innovations. 5G networks offer radically quicker transfers of data and could enhance technologies such as autonomous driving, remote medical diagnosis and mobile payments.
In April, South Korea became the first country to launch nationwide 5G services, and in the same month Samsung rolled out its Galaxy S10 5G, the world’s first available smartphone with the technology built into it.
The smartphone giant has spent nearly eight years developing the Fold, whose planned release earlier this year was delayed because of screen problems.
But Park Jea-gun, an electronic engineering professor at Hanyang University in Seoul, warned that if the trade row continues it could impede such innovation.
“Reductions in chip production will slow everything down — including Internet-based businesses that seek to utilize 5G’s significantly faster download speed, and solid 5G gadgets. And this will hurt the world’s economy in the long run.”

Topics: Seoul

Related

0
Lifestyle
Japanese artist Ryu Itadani is ‘fascinated’ by the Gulf’s urban landscape
0
Business & Economy
South Korea calls for Japan boycott

Trump blasts Bitcoin and Facebook’s Libra, says they should face banking regulations

Updated 12 July 2019
Reuters
0

Trump blasts Bitcoin and Facebook’s Libra, says they should face banking regulations

  • Facebook said last month it would launch its global cryptocurrency in 2020
  • Bitcoin, the best-known digital coin, was created in 2008 as an alternative to currencies controlled by governments and banks
Updated 12 July 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Bitcoin, Facebook’s proposed Libra digital coin and other cryptocurrencies and demanded that companies seek a banking charter and make themselves subject to US and global regulations if they wanted to “become a bank.”
“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
“If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National and International,” he added.
Facebook said last month it would launch its global cryptocurrency in 2020. Facebook and 28 partners, including Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc, would form the Libra Association to govern the new coin. No banks are currently part of the group.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest US bank by assets, plans to launch its own digital coins.
Trump’s comments come one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that Facebook’s plan to build a digital currency called Libra could not move forward unless it addressed concerns over privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability.
Powell said the Fed had established a working group to follow the project and was coordinating with other countries’ central banks, several of which have also expressed concern about Facebook’s digital currency project.
The US Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel of regulators that identifies risks to the financial system, is also expected to conduct a review.
Facebook, the White House and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for the Federal Reserve declined to comment.
Bitcoin, the best-known digital coin, was created in 2008 as an alternative to currencies controlled by governments and banks, but crypto trading and digital currencies remain largely unsupervised. The market has also faced allegations of money laundering and terrorist financing.
Trump’s series of tweets on cryptocurrency also come on the heels of an event at the White House where the president criticized large technology companies that he said treated conservative voices unfairly.
The Internet Association, a trade group representing major tech firms like Facebook, Twitter and Google, said: “Internet companies are not biased against any political ideology, and conservative voices in particular have used social media to great effect.”

Topics: bitcoin Libra digital coin Facebook cryptocurrencies

Related

0
Facebook considering its own bitcoin for payments
0
Business & Economy
MtGox bitcoin founder gets suspended sentence for data tampering

Latest updates

Ancient Pharaonic harp strums along to new tune
0
Floods kill three, maroon 400,000 in northeast India
0
For Palestinian family, tunnel under Israel barrier leads home
0
Madagascar’s dream over, Tunisia and Algeria into Africa Cup of Nations semis
0
Trump blasts Bitcoin and Facebook’s Libra, says they should face banking regulations
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.