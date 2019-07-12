You are here

India-US trade talks restart with little sign of compromise

US President Donald Trump has been putting pressure on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open markets. (AFP)
Reuters
  • Trump and Modi met in Osaka on the sidelines of a G20 summit in June where they agreed to build ties between the two countries and sort out thorny trade issues
Reuters
NEW DELHI: India and US trade negotiators will meet on Friday, with few signs of a compromise on a series of protectionist measures taken by the two governments in recent months that have strained ties between the strategic partners.
US President Donald Trump has been putting pressure on India to do more to open its markets, saying this week again on Twitter its high tariffs were “unacceptable.”
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, re-elected in May, has been pushing nationalist policies with higher tariffs on everything from electronic goods to tighter controls on foreign firms in the fast growing e-commerce market to help foster domestic companies and create jobs for millions of youth.
A delegation led by Assistant US Trade Representative (AUSTR) for South and Central Asia, Christopher Wilson, will meet Indian officials to try and re-start negotiations on tit-for-tat tariffs that were put on hold because of India’s election.
“Since India’s election period has now passed, USTR officials are visiting India for relationship-building with Indian government counterparts,” a USTR spokesperson said.
The USTR delegation is likely to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal along with key trade officials on Friday. The delegation is also likely to meet top officials at the IT ministry.
Trump and Modi met in Osaka on the sidelines of a G20 summit in June where they agreed to build ties between the two countries and sort out thorny trade issues.
At Friday’s meeting, New Delhi expects US officials to push against India’s efforts to mandate foreign firms to store more of their data locally, an Indian government official said.
Washington is also expected to seek revisions to foreign investment rules for the e-commerce sector that have forced companies such as Walmart Inc’s Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc. to rework their business strategies in the country.
“The meeting with USTR was meant to set the tone for further talks after a positive G20 discussion. But Trump’s tweet has shown their intention is to continue with a tough stance,” another official said.
India’s trade ministry did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comments on the visit.
One concern among Indian policymakers is that the Trump administration may push for a free trade agreement with India that could dent India’s competitiveness, lead to a flurry of imports and hurt Modi’s “Make in India” plan.
In a recent meeting, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told trade ministry officials that “Trump is clearly preparing for a larger game, a larger opening,” according to one of the officials aware of the discussions.

China says US trade row can be resolved through mutual respect

A ship at Qingdao port in Shandong province. China and the US are locked in a trade dispute which has seen them slap tariffs on each other’s goods. (AFP)
Reuters
  • Washington had sharply raised tariffs after talks broke down in May and Beijing followed suit
Reuters
BEIJING: China and the US can find a way to resolve their trade dispute if each other’s concerns are taken into consideration, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Ministry spokesman Gao Feng also said during a weekly news briefing that China hopes the US will remove sanctions on Huawei Technologies as soon as possible and clear a path for healthy bilateral relations.
The two countries are in the midst of a year-long trade dispute which has seen them slap tariffs on each other’s goods. China has vowed not to give in on issues of principle nor under US pressure.
“Trade teams from both sides, according to the consensus reached at Osaka by leaders from both countries, will restart economic and trade negotiations on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” said Gao.
“China believes that both sides can find a way to resolve the issue if each other’s reasonable concerns are taken into consideration through a dialogue of equals.”

In May the US raised tariffs on $20 billion of Chinese products to 25 percent from 10 percent while China retaliated with tariff on $60 billion of US goods.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in Japan last month to another trade cease-fire, thanks to Trump’s promise not to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods and to ease restrictions on Huawei. But no deadline has been set for the process to conclude, leaving the possibility of protracted negotiations.
Washington had sharply raised tariffs after talks broke down in May and Beijing followed suit.
On Tuesday, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a phone call on implementing an agreement reached between Xi and Trump at their meeting in Osaka, the Ministry said in an earlier statement, without elaborating.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the phone call was “constructive” and the two sides were talking about having a face-to-face meeting.
The Commerce ministry’s Gao declined to provide more information on the details of the call and plans for more talks in the next stage.

