Saudi team competing in UK math olympiad

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Ministry of Education, is competing in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) being held in the UK from July 11-22, 2019.
This is the Kingdom’s 15th participation in the IMO, where it has won a total of 31 medals including 6 silver and 25 bronze, as well as 10 certificates of appreciation.
The Saudi team participating in the olympiad has been nominated after a series of tests and evaluation results at the training sessions organized by Mawhiba, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.
The IMO is an annual international competition that includes a high-level test consisting of six questions over two days, with the participation of pre-university students under the age of 20. Each country puts forward a team of a maximum of six students.
Seven countries took part in the first Olympiad in Romania in 1959. The number of participating countries has grown over the years to reach 116 this year.
