Riyadh’s acting governor meets Moscow mayor

MOSCOW: Acting Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz met with the Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin on Thursday.
The mayor welcomed the acting governor and his accompanying delegation and said: “I am delighted by your visit and that the relations between our countries are developing. I hope that this visit will further strengthen our relationship.”
Prince Mohammed expressed his thanks for the hospitality and invitation from Moscow, stressing the importance of exchanging experiences and cooperation between the two capitals.
During the meeting, the governor discussed aspects of cooperation between Moscow and Riyadh in various fields, including investment and infrastructure, in a way that boosts the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
Prince Mohammed also visited a number of landmarks in Moscow, such as the Luzhniki Sports Complex and some historic metro stations.
