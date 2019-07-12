You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh’s acting governor meets Moscow mayor
﻿

Riyadh’s acting governor meets Moscow mayor

1 / 4
Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz, acting governor of Riyadh, meets Sergey Sobyanin, mayor of Moscow, on Thursday. (SPA)
2 / 4
Acting Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz (front right) visiting a metro station in Moscow on Thursday. (SPA)
3 / 4
Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz, acting governor of Riyadh, receiving a plaque from Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Thursday. (SPA)
4 / 4
Acting Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz is given a tour at the Luzhniki Sports Complex in Moscow on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 6 sec ago
SPA
0

Riyadh’s acting governor meets Moscow mayor

Updated 6 sec ago
SPA
0

MOSCOW: Acting Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz met with the Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin on Thursday. 
The mayor welcomed the acting governor and his accompanying delegation and said: “I am delighted by your visit and that the relations between our countries are developing. I hope that this visit will further strengthen our relationship.”
Prince Mohammed expressed his thanks for the hospitality and invitation from Moscow, stressing the importance of exchanging experiences and cooperation between the two capitals.
During the meeting, the governor discussed aspects of cooperation between Moscow and Riyadh in various fields, including investment and infrastructure, in a way that boosts the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
Prince Mohammed also visited a number of landmarks in Moscow, such as the Luzhniki Sports Complex and some historic metro stations.

Topics: Moscow Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia donates $9m to Islamic Solidarity Fund
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets with Burundian counterpart to discuss bilateral concerns

Riyadh to host Global Health Exhibition

Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
SPA
0

Riyadh to host Global Health Exhibition

Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah will sponsor the 2019 edition of the Global Health Exhibition, which will be held on Sept. 10-12 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.
The exhibition aims to build ties and foster cooperation between health experts so as to develop and improve Saudi health care systems.
The exhibition presents an opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the field of health services, and to benefit from the best practices and global standards.
There will be five clinical conferences and four non-clinical ones on the sidelines of the exhibition.
The conferences will cover emergency medicine, laboratory management, patient experience, quality management, radiology, hospital construction, biomedical engineering, digital health, and leaders in the health care sector.
The exhibition will be a leading platform for attracting investors and health care providers. It will allow strategic partners to meet and share knowledge and experiences, and to promote the latest innovations in the health sector.
The latest developments in health services, pharmaceuticals, training, education and medical device technologies will be highlighted.
The exhibition will include two new areas dedicated to laboratories, innovation and health care building.

Topics: Global Health Exhibition Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia donates $9m to Islamic Solidarity Fund
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi team competing in UK math olympiad

Latest updates

Riyadh to host Global Health Exhibition
0
Saudi Arabia donates $9m to Islamic Solidarity Fund
0
Riyadh’s acting governor meets Moscow mayor
0
Turbulence injures dozens on Air Canada flight to Australia
0
Saudi team competing in UK math olympiad
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.