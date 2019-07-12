Organization of Islamic Cooperation provides financial assistance to member states

JEDDAH: The Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has announced a raft of new developmental and educational financial-aid packages for several member states and Muslim communities around the world. The beneficiaries include organizations in Niger, Thailand, Gambia, Sri Lanka, Chad, Uganda, Senegal, Palestine, Bangladesh and Malaysia.
Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the OIC, stressed in a statement on Thursday that the aid packages emphasize the organization’s solidarity with member states and the global Muslim community.
Al-Othaimeen also praised Saudi Arabia for its donation of $9 million to the Islamic Solidarity Fund to help implement its charitable programs.
The fund’s core vision is to provide material, social and cultural assistance to Muslim communities around the world. It also provides emergency humanitarian aid to Muslim countries and Muslim minorities.