Riyadh to host Global Health Exhibition

﻿

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah. (File photo)
RIYADH: Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah will sponsor the 2019 edition of the Global Health Exhibition, which will be held on Sept. 10-12 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.
The exhibition aims to build ties and foster cooperation between health experts so as to develop and improve Saudi health care systems.
The exhibition presents an opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the field of health services, and to benefit from the best practices and global standards.
There will be five clinical conferences and four non-clinical ones on the sidelines of the exhibition.
The conferences will cover emergency medicine, laboratory management, patient experience, quality management, radiology, hospital construction, biomedical engineering, digital health, and leaders in the health care sector.
The exhibition will be a leading platform for attracting investors and health care providers. It will allow strategic partners to meet and share knowledge and experiences, and to promote the latest innovations in the health sector.
The latest developments in health services, pharmaceuticals, training, education and medical device technologies will be highlighted.
The exhibition will include two new areas dedicated to laboratories, innovation and health care building.

