Two shops near Champs-Elysees looted after Algeria football win

Algerian supporters celebrate near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after the victory of their team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter final football match between Ivory Coast and Algeria, on July 11, 2019. / AFP / DOMINIQUE FAGET
  • Dozens of people looted the stores, taking helmets, gloves and also motorcycles
  • Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds and at least one person was arrested
PARIS: Two stores near the Champs-Elysees in Paris were looted on Thursday night, on the sidelines of celebrations marking Algeria’s latest win in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Several thousand people gathered at the famous landmark in the French capital after the north African country’s victory against Ivory Coast, which sent the team into the semifinal of the tournament.
But as fans celebrated, a group smashed their way into two stores nearby, including a motorcycle shop, an AFP journalist said.
Dozens of people looted the stores, taking helmets, gloves and also motorcycles.
Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds and at least one person was arrested, the AFP journalist added.
Football fans traditionally gather at the Champs-Elysees to celebrate key football victories.
Tear gas was also used to control crowds of Algerian supporters who had gathered at the Old Port in Marseille to mark the win.

Turbulence injures dozens on Air Canada flight to Australia

Passengers of the Air Canada AC 33 flight, which diverted to Hawaii after turbulence, are seen inside the plane at Honolulu airport, Hawaii, U.S., July 11, 2019 in this image obtained from social media. (Reuters)
Updated 12 July 2019
AP
0

  • The Boeing 777-200 was carrying 269 passengers and 15 crew members, according to Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick
HONOLULU: Intense turbulence struck an Air Canada flight to Australia on Thursday and sent unbuckled passengers flying into the ceiling, leaving about 35 people with minor injuries and forcing the plane to land in Hawaii.
The flight from Vancouver to Sydney encountered “un-forecasted and sudden turbulence,” about two hours past Hawaii when the plane diverted to Honolulu, leaving approximately 35 people with minor injuries, Air Canada spokeswoman Angela Mah said in a statement.
“The plane just dropped,” passenger Stephanie Beam told The Associated Press. “When we hit turbulence, I woke up and looked over to make sure my kids were buckled. The next thing I knew there’s just literally bodies on the ceiling of the plane.”
A woman behind her hit the ceiling so hard that she broke the casing of an oxygen mask, said Beam, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Emergency responders met the plane at the gate. Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said injuries included cuts, bumps, bruises, neck pain and back pain. More than two dozen people were taken to hospitals, she said.
“I watched a whole bunch of people hit the ceiling of the plane,” said another passenger Alex MacDonald. “A couple of the air hostesses were bringing food out at the time, and they hit the roof as well.”
Passenger Luke Wheeldon told Honolulu news station KTIV about half the passengers weren’t wearing seatbelts.
“There was no warning and then half of them, their head hit the roof all at once,” he said. “And I went, ‘Oh, this is a bad day.’“
Babies and children were crying as crew members went through the cabin assessing injuries. About 15 minutes later, there was an announcement asking for passengers who are medical professionals to help, Beam said.
The turbulence happened at 36,000 feet (10,973 meters) about 600 miles (966 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, said US Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.
The Boeing 777-200 was carrying 269 passengers and 15 crew members, according to Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick.
Air Canada was arranging hotel accommodations and meals in Honolulu and options for resuming the flight.
“If we’re going to be stuck somewhere, I can think of worse places,” said Beam, traveling with her 10- and 11-year-old children.

