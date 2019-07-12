You are here

  • Home
  • China’s GDP growth seen slowing to 6.2% in second quarter
﻿

China’s GDP growth seen slowing to 6.2% in second quarter

The tariffs on shipments to the US are having an impact on China’s economy, an economist said. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
0

China’s GDP growth seen slowing to 6.2% in second quarter

  • Beijing stepped up support for the economy but the moves have not been enough to offset a domestic slowdown and softening overseas demand
  • China’s 1.3 billion consumers remain a bright spot
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIJING: China’s economy grew at its slowest rate in nearly three decades in the second quarter, according to an AFP survey of analysts, hit by the US-China trade war and weakening global demand.
The world’s second largest economy expanded 6.2 percent in April-June, the poll of 10 economists predicted ahead of the official release of gross domestic product figures Monday.
The reading would mark the worst quarterly growth in almost three decades but stay within the government’s target range of 6.0-6.5 percent for the whole year. The economy grew 6.6 percent in 2018.
Beijing has stepped up support for the economy this year but the moves have not been enough to offset a domestic slowdown and softening overseas demand for its toys, gadgets and electronics.
Policymakers are likely to take further action, analysts say, with Premier Li Keqiang presiding over a state council meeting Wednesday that pledged to lower tariffs and step up tax rebates for exporters.
“The existing tariffs on exports to the US are having an impact on China’s economy,” said Steven Cochrane, chief APAC economist with Moody’s Analytics.
“Industrial production and exports are also weak, with shipments to the US declining significantly,” he said.
Beijing pushed forward a raft of stimulus measures earlier this year to cushion the impact from its cooling economy, increasing spending on roads, railways and other big-ticket infrastructure projects, and tax cuts worth 2 trillion yuan ($297 billion) kicking in from April.
The policies buoyed the economy in March and brought in 6.4 percent growth for the first quarter, but it proved no more than a short-term panacea.
Industrial output surged 8.5 percent in March before tumbling in April and dropping to five percent growth in May, the slowest increase since 2002.
The build in infrastructure investment has also retreated from the first quarter, coming in at 4.0 percent in January-May, sharply down from years of near 20 percent expansion.
China’s 1.3 billion consumers have remained a bright spot.
“Consumption is holding up relatively well, possibly reflecting the effects of income and value-added tax cuts,” said Tommy Wu of Oxford Economics.
Sales of big-ticket items such as cars have not held up, though, with sales down 12.4 percent in the first half of the year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Analysts widely expect Beijing will step up with further easing in coming months, with Cochrane tipping new measures heading into 2020.
“This will include lower real interest rates for small firms, further reserve requirement ratio reductions, and ongoing infrastructure spending,” he said.
The overall downward trend gives President Xi Jinping little room to fight back forcefully against the US, which is using tariffs as leverage to try to force China into opening up its economy.
Washington and Beijing have hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade and damaging manufacturers on both sides of the Pacific.
US President Donald Trump and Xi agreed to revive negotiations when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on June 29.
Top US and Chinese negotiators held phone talks on Tuesday but it remains unclear if the wide rupture that has formed since talks broke down in May can be patched over.
On Thursday Trump raised eyebrows with a tweet accusing China of not fulfilling a pledge to buy more agricultural goods, adding: “Hopefully they will start soon!”
Björn Giesbergen of RaboResearch said “we are currently in a stable, unstable equilibrium” with the US-China trade war.
“Ultimately we believe it will be impossible to reach a long-lasting deal. As such, the question is not if tensions will flare up again, but rather when,” he said.

Topics: economy China

Related

0
Business & Economy
China’s economy shows further weakness as retail sales struggle
0
Business & Economy
China’s economy grew at slowest pace in 28 years in 2018

Trump blasts Bitcoin and Facebook’s Libra, says they should face banking regulations

Updated 12 July 2019
Reuters
0

Trump blasts Bitcoin and Facebook’s Libra, says they should face banking regulations

  • Facebook said last month it would launch its global cryptocurrency in 2020
  • Bitcoin, the best-known digital coin, was created in 2008 as an alternative to currencies controlled by governments and banks
Updated 12 July 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Bitcoin, Facebook’s proposed Libra digital coin and other cryptocurrencies and demanded that companies seek a banking charter and make themselves subject to US and global regulations if they wanted to “become a bank.”
“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
“If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National and International,” he added.
Facebook said last month it would launch its global cryptocurrency in 2020. Facebook and 28 partners, including Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc, would form the Libra Association to govern the new coin. No banks are currently part of the group.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest US bank by assets, plans to launch its own digital coins.
Trump’s comments come one day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that Facebook’s plan to build a digital currency called Libra could not move forward unless it addressed concerns over privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability.
Powell said the Fed had established a working group to follow the project and was coordinating with other countries’ central banks, several of which have also expressed concern about Facebook’s digital currency project.
The US Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel of regulators that identifies risks to the financial system, is also expected to conduct a review.
Facebook, the White House and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for the Federal Reserve declined to comment.
Bitcoin, the best-known digital coin, was created in 2008 as an alternative to currencies controlled by governments and banks, but crypto trading and digital currencies remain largely unsupervised. The market has also faced allegations of money laundering and terrorist financing.
Trump’s series of tweets on cryptocurrency also come on the heels of an event at the White House where the president criticized large technology companies that he said treated conservative voices unfairly.
The Internet Association, a trade group representing major tech firms like Facebook, Twitter and Google, said: “Internet companies are not biased against any political ideology, and conservative voices in particular have used social media to great effect.”

Topics: bitcoin Libra digital coin Facebook cryptocurrencies

Related

0
Facebook considering its own bitcoin for payments
0
Business & Economy
MtGox bitcoin founder gets suspended sentence for data tampering

Latest updates

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race
0
China’s GDP growth seen slowing to 6.2% in second quarter
0
Ancient Pharaonic harp strums along to new tune
0
Floods kill three, maroon 400,000 in northeast India
0
For Palestinian family, tunnel under Israel barrier leads home
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.