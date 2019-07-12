You are here

  • Home
  • Iran calls on Britain to immediately release its seized supertanker
﻿

Iran calls on Britain to immediately release its seized supertanker

1 / 2
Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, gives a press conference in the capital Tehran. (AFP)
2 / 2
A handout picture released by the Ministry of Defence shows a night vision image of British Royal Marines taking part in the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker, Grace 1 in the early hours of July 4, 2019 off the Gibraltar strait. (Handout/MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT 2019/AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iran calls on Britain to immediately release its seized supertanker

  • Iran has warned of reciprocal measures if the tanker is not released by Britain
  • British Royal Marines seized an Iranian oil tanker last week on suspicion that it was breaking European sanctions
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI:: Iran called on Britain on Friday to immediately release its oil tanker which British Royal Marines seized last week on suspicion that it was breaking European sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a foreign ministry spokesman told state news agency IRNA.
“This is a dangerous game and has consequences ... the legal pretexts for the capture are not valid ... the release of the tanker is in all countries’ interest,” the spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said.
Iran has warned of reciprocal measures if the tanker is not released by Britain.
Britain said on Thursday that three Iranian vessels tried to block a British-owned tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which controls the flow of Middle East oil to the world, but backed off when confronted by a Royal Navy warship. Iran denied that its vessels had done any such thing.
Tension between Iran and the West has increased a week after Britain seized the tanker and London said the British Heritage, operated by oil company BP, had been approached in the strait between Iran and the Arabian peninsula.
Britain is among European parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, which President Donald trump pulled out of last year and reimposed and toughened sanctions on Tehran.
“Foreign powers should leave the region because Iran and other regional countries are capable of securing the regional security,” Mousavi said.

Topics: Iran UK oil tanker

Related

0
Middle-East
UK ships on alert after British frigate thwarts Iranian attempt to stop tanker in Gulf
0
Middle-East
UK’s capture of Iranian oil tanker won’t be ‘unanswered’: military official

Turkish defense ministry says first parts of S-400 delivered on Friday

Updated 17 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
0

Turkish defense ministry says first parts of S-400 delivered on Friday

Updated 17 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s defense ministry said the first parts of the S-400 Russian missile defense systems were delivered to Ankara on Friday.
Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian system is a source of tension between Turkey and NATO ally United States.

Topics: Turkey US S-400

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey’s S-400s to be loaded on planes Sunday in Russia: Haberturk
0
Middle-East
Russia to deliver first S-400 missile to Turkey in July: reports

Latest updates

Opposing rallies mark ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea
0
Turkish defense ministry says first parts of S-400 delivered on Friday
0
Daimler slashes 2019 profit forecast after second-quarter loss
0
Algerian football supporter runs over family in France, woman killed
0
India toughens law to protect children from sexual abuse
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.