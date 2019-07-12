You are here

  • Home
  • Envoy to Afghanistan says US not ‘cutting and running’
﻿

Envoy to Afghanistan says US not ‘cutting and running’

The US currently has 14,000 troops in the US. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AP
0

Envoy to Afghanistan says US not ‘cutting and running’

  • The envoy said the US is looking for a term-relationship with Afghanistan
  • The new talks covered a number of topics, one of which is that Taliban will not become a staging ground for militants again
Updated 17 sec ago
AP
0

WASHINGTON: Amid talk of a US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US envoy talking to the Taliban said Thursday that America is not “cutting and running” from its longest war and that women will continue to have seats in peace talks to end nearly 18 years of fighting.
Zalmay Khalilzad addressed an audience in Washington on a video link from Qatar where a two-day all-Afghan conference concluded Tuesday with a statement that offered a roadmap for the country’s future. The Washington event was heavily focused on raising the voices of women who fear any peace accord with the Taliban will rollback gains they’ve made and return them to the days of repressive Taliban rule.
“We would like to leave a very positive legacy here,” said the US envoy, who was born in Afghanistan. “We are not cutting and running. We’re not looking for a withdrawal agreement. We’re looking for a peace agreement. And we’re looking for a long-term relationship and partnership with Afghanistan.”
The Taliban refuses to meet with the current Afghan government, but there are ongoing discussions about peace.
Khalilzad has held eight rounds of US talks with the Taliban and there have been all-Afghan meetings, including the last one in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where Afghans from all walks of life met to discuss grievances and find common ground about the future for their nation.
A statement released at the end of the conference said that a post-war Afghanistan would have an Islamic legal system, protect women’s rights “within the Islamic framework of Islamic values,” and ensure equality for all ethnic groups.
Alice Wells, acting assistant secretary of state for Central and South Asian Affairs, who attended the event at Georgetown University, said no current or future Afghan government should count on international donor support if it “restricts, represses or relegates Afghan women to second-class status.”
In his talks with the Taliban, Khalilzad said there has been progress on four fronts: getting assurances from the Taliban that Afghanistan will not become a staging ground again for militant groups like Al-Qaeda or the Daesh; the withdrawal of US troops, which currently number 14,000; having an all-Afghan dialogue to reach agreement on a peaceful future; and a permanent cease-fire to end the fighting.
He wants the US talks with the Taliban to reach fruition by Sept. 1, which would allow the withdrawal of US and NATO troops. That would open the door to more difficult negotiations.
That’s where the many sides of Afghanistan’s protracted conflict would sit down to hammer out the details of what an Islamic system will look like, what constitutional reforms would be made and what would become of the many local militias affiliated with the country’s powerful warlords. Those talks also would have to tackle how women’s rights fit into the definition of the “Islamic values.”
Roya Rahmani, Afghanistan’s first female ambassador to the United States, expressed hope for peace, but said there’s still no dialogue between the Taliban and the current Afghan government. She predicted tough periods of negotiation ahead and said whatever deal is made needed to be implemented by a “strong central government.”
The talks have created both optimism and anxiety, especially among women.
Ghizaal Haress, assistant professor of law at the American University of Afghanistan who spoke via Skype from Kabul, said the Taliban must guarantee that the rights of women and minorities, which currently are protected in the Afghan constitution, are preserved.
“If we leave it to broad interpretation or to the broad idea of women’s ‘Islamic values’ then we’re going to be in trouble as we have experienced it” under Taliban rule in the past, she said.
Asila Wardack, a member of the Afghan peace council who attended the conference in Doha, said it appears the Taliban are embracing more modern views of women. Via Skype from Kabul, she said she still worries that they have not changed their hard-line ideology and claimed a deeper trust between the parties was needed for the negotiations to be successful.
Doha was the first time Wardack had met the Taliban negotiating team.
“They approached us. They didn’t shake hands,” she said.
Later, Wardack said two of the Taliban representatives walked up to the women at the conference and said they had heard that a group of “dangerous women” were going to be at the meeting.
“They literally used the word ‘dangerous women,’” Wardack said. She said one Taliban member then said: “Please don’t give us a hard time.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Afghan Peace Talks

Related

0
World
US peace envoy to Afghanistan in Beijing for meeting
Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan's border with Afghanistan to remain open 24/7 from August

Floods kill three, maroon 400,000 in northeast India

Updated 12 July 2019
AFP
0

Floods kill three, maroon 400,000 in northeast India

  • More than 250 villages have been inundated in the last 24 hours
Updated 12 July 2019
AFP
0

GUWAHATI, India: Floods from monsoon rains in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam have killed three people and marooned more than 400,000, officials said Thursday.
“A total of three people including two in flood related incidents and one in landslide have been killed in Assam so far,” an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said.
More than 250 villages have been inundated in the last 24 hours, with 16,370 hectares of paddy fields submerged, the senior official said.
The government has pressed into service the National Disaster Response force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to help rescue those cut off.
The annual monsoon, which barrels up the subcontinent at this time of year, last week caused traffic misery in Mumbai as roads, railways and the airport runway were flooded.
In Bangladesh aid groups were providing rations to Rohingya refugees in the south-east of the country with a “severe” weather warning in place for the coming days, the UN World Food Programme said Wednesday.
Officials there said on Sunday that landslides triggered by monsoon rains had killed one person and left more than 4,500 homeless in the vast refugee camps home to around a million people.

 

Topics: Assam monsoon rains

Related

0
World
India flood crisis mounts as 324 confirmed dead
0
World
96 killed, millions displaced, wildlife hit in India floods

Latest updates

Envoy to Afghanistan says US not ‘cutting and running’
0
Foreign powers in the Middle East should leave the region, warns Iran
0
India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race
0
China’s GDP growth seen slowing to 6.2% in second quarter
0
Ancient Pharaonic harp strums along to new tune
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.