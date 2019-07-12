You are here

  • Home
  • Huawei calls on US to lift export restrictions
﻿

Huawei calls on US to lift export restrictions

American officials have accused Huawei of facilitating Chinese spying, a charge the company denies, and saw it as a growing competitor to US technology industries. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP
0

Huawei calls on US to lift export restrictions

  • American officials accuse Huawei of facilitating Chinese spying, a charge the company denies
  • Huawei reported earlier last year’s sales rose 19.5 percent over 2017 to $105.2 billion
Updated 8 sec ago
AP
0

SHENZHEN, China: The chairman of Huawei said Friday the Chinese tech giant has yet to see any benefit from President Donald Trump’s promise to allow US companies to sell some components to the company and called on Washington to remove it from a security blacklist.
The “unjust and unfair” decision to add Huawei Technologies, the biggest maker of network equipment for phone companies, to a list that restricts exports is hurting its US suppliers and global customers, Liang Hua told a news conference.
American officials accuse Huawei of facilitating Chinese spying, a charge the company denies, and see it as a growing competitor to US technology industries. Its founder, Ren Zhengfei, said in June the company has cut sales forecasts by $30 billion over the next two years due to curbs on access to US chips and other components.
Trump promised last month to allow some sales to Huawei but said it will stay on the “entity list” until talks over Washington’s tariff war with Beijing are concluded.
“So far we haven’t seen any tangible change,” Liang said.
“We’re not saying that just because things have relaxed a little, we’re fine with being on the blacklist,” he said. “Actually, we believe our listing on the blacklist should be lifted completely.”
Despite the US export restrictions, Huawei revenue grew in the first half of this year, Liang said. He declined to give details ahead of the release of financial results later this month.
Trump’s export curbs are a blow to US suppliers of chips and other technology for which Huawei is one of the biggest buyers.
Huawei reported earlier last year’s sales rose 19.5 percent over 2017 to $105.2 billion. The company founder, Ren Zhengfei, said ahead of that he expected sales to rise 30 percent this year, but those plans were derailed by Trump’s export curbs.
Liang said Huawei is deciding how to respond to possible loss of access to Google’s Android operating system for its mobile phones under Trump’s curbs. Huawei, the No. 2 global smartphone brand after Samsung, has developed its own operating system, Hongmeng, but has said so far it has no plans to use it on phones.
“The open Android operating system and ecosystem is still our first choice,” said Liang. “Of course, if America doesn’t let us use it, then might we in the future develop our own Hongmeng as our cellphone operating system? We still haven’t decided yet.”
Huawei also is developing its own chips and other technology, which would reduce the amount it spends on US components and help to insulate the company against possible supply disruptions. Huawei announced plans in January for a next-generation smartphone based on its own chips.

Topics: telecoms China US Huawei technology

Related

0
Business & Economy
US government staff told to treat Huawei as blacklisted
0
Business & Economy
Huawei warns US patent curbs would hurt global tech

China’s GDP growth seen slowing to 6.2% in second quarter

Updated 12 July 2019
AFP
0

China’s GDP growth seen slowing to 6.2% in second quarter

  • Beijing stepped up support for the economy but the moves have not been enough to offset a domestic slowdown and softening overseas demand
  • China’s 1.3 billion consumers remain a bright spot
Updated 12 July 2019
AFP
0

BEIJING: China’s economy grew at its slowest rate in nearly three decades in the second quarter, according to an AFP survey of analysts, hit by the US-China trade war and weakening global demand.
The world’s second largest economy expanded 6.2 percent in April-June, the poll of 10 economists predicted ahead of the official release of gross domestic product figures Monday.
The reading would mark the worst quarterly growth in almost three decades but stay within the government’s target range of 6.0-6.5 percent for the whole year. The economy grew 6.6 percent in 2018.
Beijing has stepped up support for the economy this year but the moves have not been enough to offset a domestic slowdown and softening overseas demand for its toys, gadgets and electronics.
Policymakers are likely to take further action, analysts say, with Premier Li Keqiang presiding over a state council meeting Wednesday that pledged to lower tariffs and step up tax rebates for exporters.
“The existing tariffs on exports to the US are having an impact on China’s economy,” said Steven Cochrane, chief APAC economist with Moody’s Analytics.
“Industrial production and exports are also weak, with shipments to the US declining significantly,” he said.
Beijing pushed forward a raft of stimulus measures earlier this year to cushion the impact from its cooling economy, increasing spending on roads, railways and other big-ticket infrastructure projects, and tax cuts worth 2 trillion yuan ($297 billion) kicking in from April.
The policies buoyed the economy in March and brought in 6.4 percent growth for the first quarter, but it proved no more than a short-term panacea.
Industrial output surged 8.5 percent in March before tumbling in April and dropping to five percent growth in May, the slowest increase since 2002.
The build in infrastructure investment has also retreated from the first quarter, coming in at 4.0 percent in January-May, sharply down from years of near 20 percent expansion.
China’s 1.3 billion consumers have remained a bright spot.
“Consumption is holding up relatively well, possibly reflecting the effects of income and value-added tax cuts,” said Tommy Wu of Oxford Economics.
Sales of big-ticket items such as cars have not held up, though, with sales down 12.4 percent in the first half of the year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Analysts widely expect Beijing will step up with further easing in coming months, with Cochrane tipping new measures heading into 2020.
“This will include lower real interest rates for small firms, further reserve requirement ratio reductions, and ongoing infrastructure spending,” he said.
The overall downward trend gives President Xi Jinping little room to fight back forcefully against the US, which is using tariffs as leverage to try to force China into opening up its economy.
Washington and Beijing have hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade and damaging manufacturers on both sides of the Pacific.
US President Donald Trump and Xi agreed to revive negotiations when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on June 29.
Top US and Chinese negotiators held phone talks on Tuesday but it remains unclear if the wide rupture that has formed since talks broke down in May can be patched over.
On Thursday Trump raised eyebrows with a tweet accusing China of not fulfilling a pledge to buy more agricultural goods, adding: “Hopefully they will start soon!”
Björn Giesbergen of RaboResearch said “we are currently in a stable, unstable equilibrium” with the US-China trade war.
“Ultimately we believe it will be impossible to reach a long-lasting deal. As such, the question is not if tensions will flare up again, but rather when,” he said.

Topics: economy China

Related

0
Business & Economy
China’s economy shows further weakness as retail sales struggle
0
Business & Economy
China’s economy grew at slowest pace in 28 years in 2018

Latest updates

Death toll in Pakistan train collision rises
0
Huawei calls on US to lift export restrictions
0
R&B singer R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges: media
0
New North Korea constitution calls Kim Jong Un head of state, seen as step to US peace treaty
0
Envoy to Afghanistan says US not ‘cutting and running’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.